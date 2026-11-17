An early-season college basketball tournament takes place in Las Vegas on Tuesday, as the No. 1 Florida Gators take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as part of the “Players Era 8” tournament.

A little afternoon college basketball never disappoints, and the Gators will follow a matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the No. 8 Houston Cougars.

Both Florida and Notre Dame are off to 4-0 starts this season, and Todd Golden’s Gators squad has already been tested on multiple occasions in the 2026-27 campaign. While every Power Four school is going to play some easy buy games early in the year, Florida has already taken on a ranked Miami team and Florida State, winning both of those games by nine or more points.

Now, the Gators are favored by 13.5 points as the “home team" in this neutral site matchup.

Notre Dame has played one tough game so far this season, knocking off Villanova in its season opener by two points. Micah Shrewsberry’s team is led by former Penn guard Ethan Roberts, who is averaging 19.8 points per game while shooting an insane 68.0 percent from 3-point range over the first four games for Notre Dame.

Still, oddsmakers are giving the Gators the edge after they returned several starters and brought back guard Denzel Aberdeen after he spent the 2025-26 season with Kentucky.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this matchup in the Players Era 8 tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

Notre Dame vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Notre Dame +13.5 (-108)

Florida -13.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Notre Dame: +850

Florida: -1450

Total

151.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Notre Dame vs. Florida How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Notre Dame record: 4-0

Florida record: 4-0

Notre Dame vs. Florida Key Player to Watch

Alex Condon, Forward, Florida

Florida forward Alex Condon could have taken his talents to the NBA, but he opted to come back to school with the Gators eyeing a second national title in three seasons.

Condon, Thomas Haugh and Rueben Chinyelu have formed one of the best frontcourts in the country, and the Gators rank second in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency and sixth in adjusted defensive efficiency through four games.

A defensive force, Condon is averaging 12.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals per game this season while shooting over 55 percent from the field. Condon’s passing is something to watch after he averaged 3.6 dimes per game in the 2025-26 season.

This Florida frontcourt is a big test for a Notre Dame team that doesn't have a single player averaging 7.0 rebounds per game.

Notre Dame vs. Florida Prediction and Pick

This isn’t a home game for the Gators, but I’m buying them against a Notre Dame team that has faced a soft schedule since the win over Villanova.

The Fighting Irish deserve credit for handling business against Mercyhurst, Eastern Illinois and South Carolina State, but this is a massive step up in class against a Gators team that already has two wins over Power Four teams in the 2026-27 season.

Florida won those games by nine or more points, so I am comfortable laying the 13.5 against a Notre Dame team that barely hung on to beat Villanova to open this season.

The Fighting Irish are just 68th in KenPom’s latest ranking, and they’ve faced the No. 349 strength of schedule to open the season. That’s compared to Florida, which has faced a strength of schedule inside the top-100 through four games.

I’m buying the Gators as they look to continue their undefeated start to the 2026-27 season.

Pick: Florida -13.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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