How to Watch Oklahoma State Men’s Basketball During Puerto Rico Tour

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are in Puerto Rico for a team bonding trip that will allow them to play a trio of exhibition games against professional teams.

The fun part? Cowboys basketball fans can watch from afar.

In an unusual setup for a foreign trip, three of the Cowboys’ exhibition games will be broadcast so that OSU fans can watch live, the school announced earlier this week.

OSU’s Puerto Rico Games

Kanye Clary. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State has partnered with BallerTV to stream all three games. BallerTV is a streaming service that usually broadcasts youth basketball and baseball games. The site just wrapped up streaming The Main Event in Las Vegas and the Power 24 in Atlanta.

Cowboy fans can watch all three games for free on BallerTV with on-demand recordings also available. To access the stream, download the BallerTV app or visit BallerTV.com and search "Oklahoma State."

Oklahoma State’s first game of the trip will be on Sunday against Puerto Rico Fuerza at 7 p.m. central. The following day, the Cowboys will face Puerto Rico Fuerza again for another 7 p.m. showdown.

The final game of the schedule is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. central as the Cowboys face the LBP All-Stars. All three games will be at Guillermo Angulo Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

NCAA rules allow men's and women's basketball teams to go on a foreign tour every three years. Coaches use it as a chance to allow their players to bond and get exhibition games they wouldn’t normally get in the U.S.

Team bonding could be a good thing for the Cowboys, who only have four returning players from last year's roster, led by point guard Kanye Clary. He is expected to be the only holdover starter from a year ago. The rest of the roster is either made-up of true freshmen or transfers that head coach Steve Lutz pulled from the transfer portal.

Lutz is in his third season at Oklahoma State. He is 37-33 in two years, but the Cowboys have improved each year, going from 17 wins in 2024-25 to 20 wins in 2025-26. The improvement has not yet come in Big 12 play, where the Cowboys went from 7-13 in the first year to 6-12 last season.

He’s led the Cowboys to the postseason NIT each of his first two seasons. Lutz is hopeful that he can get Oklahoma State back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021, when they were led by freshman Cade Cunningham.