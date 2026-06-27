Oklahoma State Wise to Select Long-Time Cowboy to Speak at Big 12 Media Days

In college football, the height of talking season comes in July when each conference hosts their annual media days. The Big 12 Conference is no different.

The Big 12, its 16 teams and the media that cover the conference will convene at The Star in Frisco, Texas, from July 7-8 for the two-day event. Media will get access to all 16 head coaches along with several players from each team.

On Friday, the Big 12 released the list of players that will represent their teams. Oklahoma State is taking four players with it to media days, along with head coach Eric Morris, and the wisest selection made has nothing to do with college sports’ new transfer portal age.

Oklahoma State’s Media Day Participants

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Jaleel Johnson. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Before the transfer portal, media days used to be an opportunity for coaches to reward their seniors for years of hard work. Players didn't transfer as much, and coaches leaned toward giving media access to players that had been part of their program for multiple years. That isn't the case any longer.

Oklahoma State will take three transfers with it to media days, all of whom played for Morris at North Texas last year. That includes quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and linebacker Ethan Wesloski.

Morris is taking one holdover Cowboy with him, defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson. The Oklahoma City native has spent his entire career with the Cowboys and is now a redshirt senior. He is one of a few returning players that can boast significant playing time under former coach Mike Gundy since he arrived in 2022. He’s played in 26 games since he redshirted in 2022, with 49 career tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. He should start on the front four and hopes to be in for a big final season.

It’s a savvy choice for Morris to take Johnson with him. Few players chose to stay after Gundy was fired and Morris was hired a few months later. He inherited talent that committed to Gundy but stayed for Morris and by taking a holdover player, it shows respect. It’s also smart to have a player like Johnson with him that can speak to how things have changed — hopefully for the better — after a 1-11 season in 2025 and a 4-20 record across the last two seasons.

Mestemaker, Hawkins and Wesloski will all be able to speak to what the new staff and the new transfers have brought to the Cowboys. But only Johnson will be able to give everyone the context of how the new coach and players have helped players like him get prepared for all the changes that 2026 will bring.

In that way, this media day will bring some meaningful connection to the past.