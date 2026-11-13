Kanye Clary’s Performance, Other Takeaways as Oklahoma State Cowboys Falls to Texas A&M

The Oklahoma State Cowboys faced their first test of the 2026-27 men's basketball season when they faced the Texas A&M Aggies on the road on Thursday.

Head coach Steve Lutz isn't going to like the results.

The Cowboys (2-1) dropped an 88-69 decision to the Aggies (4-0) at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. It was a game that Texas A&M lead most of the contest and one in which its guards paced the play. PJ Haggerty scored 22 points while Jordan Pope added 14 points.

The Cowboys lost by 19 points, but four players ended up in double figures, including Kanye Clary, who played his first full game of the season.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Ok, Kanye’s Really Back Now

Lutz hedged his bets a bit when he spoke to the media earlier this week about whether guard Kanye Clary would play against the Aggies. Last season the point guard played just seven minutes in that game in Stillwater. Clary appeared to be a full go on Thursday night after missing the final two exhibition games and the first regular season game with a groin injury.

He didn't start, but he came off the bench and played starters minutes (28). He scored 14 points on 3-of-13 shooting, with all his made field goals being 3-pointers. He also went 5-for-6 at the free throw line. But he didn't dish out an assist and he had five turnovers.

It's not the kind of efficiency Lutz is used to but to be fair Clary is still working his way back into shape. This was a needed step to get Clary back on the floor on a regular basis and it was the biggest silver lining in the loss.

A Test Failed

Lutz saw this game as a significant test for Oklahoma State. The Aggies were an NCAA Tournament team last year and this will be a Quad 1 game when the NCAA NET ratings begin updating in December. At least that’s how Lutz sees it. So, the loss won’t hurt OSU’s NET rating as much. But this was the Cowboys’ first major test of the season, and they just could not keep up with the Aggies.

The offense didn’t travel. The Cowboys shot 30.3% for the game and only 20% from the 30-point line, a couple of days after Lutz talked about the versatility of the 3-point shooters this season. Clary made half of the 3-pointers. The defense struggled, too. The Aggies shot 51% from the floor, including 48% from the 3-point line. And this was after Oklahoma State forced Texas A&M into more turnovers (19) than it gave up (16).

What hurt Oklahoma State the most was a fast start by the Aggies. Texas A&M led the game for more than 36 minutes and by midway through the first half they were in control.

It's a coaching moment for Lutz. The Aggies are on par with many of the teams Oklahoma State will face some Big 12 action. This shows him that Oklahoma State has a long way to go.

The Freshman Gap

In the season's first two games Lutz could afford to play as many players as possible. Against the Aggies, he continued to rotate players heavily, in part because he had three players that ended up in foul trouble. But the difference in play between three freshmen was interesting.

Anthony Felisi continued remained in the starting lineup and finished with 14 points and eight rebounds along with three assists. But two freshmen coming off the bench weren't quite as lucky.

Guard Parker Robinson who has gotten plenty of playing time, didn't score a point and only played two minutes. Latrell Allmond, the top recruit in the 2027 Class, was one of those players in foul trouble. He had four fouls and didn’t score in 13 minutes.

Freshman ups and downs are not unusual early in the season. The fact that Felisi is playing at such a high level this early bodes well for the campaign. Expect Allmond to catch up as the season progresses. Robinson’s playing time will be dictated by how the other guards play. His minutes took a hit with Clary’s return.