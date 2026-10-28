Who Should Close Games for Oklahoma State Cowboys Basketball? The Toughest Decision Facing Steve Lutz

Basketball coaches look for a variety of traits in players. But there's perhaps no trait in the game harder to define or to identify than a clutch player.

The reality is you know it when you see it. And it's part of the reason why Oklahoma State head coach Steve Lutz probably won't know who that player — or players — will be for a little while.

Lutz has the luxury of leaning on a few players that are back from last year's team. But the most of the roster is new, either through the transfer portal or freshmen.

He has an undeniably talented freshman class. He has an experienced point guard in Kanye Clary that knows his system. He has skilled size up front and more coming once Parsa Fallah recovers from his torn ACL.

Finding the player or players that can take over a game is one thing. Deciding who will take those big shots late in games is another.

Below are three players that could become that guy for Lutz as the season progresses.

Kanye Clary

Kanye Clary. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No player in the backcourt is more experienced with Lutz’s system than the fifth-year point guard. He admitted at Big 12 media days that he was asked to do more scoring last season than usual. Part of that was the limitations at guard beyond Anthony Roy.

Clary can take over a game because he’s going to have the ball in his hands more than any other player. That’s the nature of the position. He can do it multiple ways. He’s a good scorer, though he doesn’t have a history of being a great 3-point shooter. His scoring ability shines in the mid-range and driving the basket which will opens up his options.

He can either put up a floater or a layup or dish out to a player who can hit a jumper. Decision-making is key and it always is for point guards.

His assist-to-turnover ratio is one way of gauging how much he’ll handle the ball in key moments. It was more than 2-to-1 last season, with 157 assists and 68 turnovers. Coaches want their point guards at a 3-to-1 ratio, so there’s room to improve.

His experience and talent put him in a position to be that guy for Lutz in critical moments, especially when a two-point basket is required. Sometimes taking over a game is situation-based. Clary will know what to do in those situations.

Kashie Natt

Kashie Natt. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kashie Natt ran over Tulsa in the Cowboys’ second exhibition game, as he finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. He received a heavier workload because Clary was out for the game. That gave Natt to show Lutz and his staff his versatility in the backcourt, something that can allow a player like him to take over a game — as he did against Tulsa.

Natt shot the 3-pointer well against Tulsa, going 7-for-17. That’s the kind of performance that can take over a game. Last season at Sam Houston he was a nearly 39% shooter from the arc. There’s a chance the former NAIA player of the year improves over last season’s percentage.

He’s also a great perimeter rebounder. What I mean by that is the 6-3 guard doesn’t need to be near the glass to rebounds. He’s going to crash the glass from the perimeter, and he not only showed that off against Tulsa, but he averaged 8.2 rebounds last year. That’s a recipe for offensive rebounds and putbacks. Defenders tend to lose guards in those situations and not block out. Natt clearly knows how to work that to his advantage.

There will be times that Clary and Natt are on the floor together and that has the potential for great offense because both have the skill to run the offense but enough offensive skill to play at shooting guard. Natt gives the Cowboys better perimeter shooting from deep, but he can drive and facilitate too. When he gets hot from the 3-point line, Natt can take over a game and rise to clutch moments.

Jordan Burks

Oklahoma State player Jordan Burks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burks has the potential to be that player in the frontcourt. In fact, given the roster make-up and the experience, it’s almost a certainty that the UCF star will have games like that.

He has three years of high-level college basketball experience, including one in the Big 12 with UCF. So big moments aren't going to surprise him. He experienced plenty of them with the Knights. He also played a Kentucky and Georgetown.

He's a 6-9 forward with a penchant for hitting 3-pointers. He’s a career 37% 3-point shooter and is already one of the best perimeter shooters on the team. At 6-9 he can shoot the three, which means he can stretch defenders out of the paint and create space for teammates. Once he has defenders sold on his perimeter shot, it’s a pump-fake and drive to the mid-range to either score or dish.

He's quick, physical, and understands how to position himself on the court in tough situations. I saw it last season when he played at UCF. He may not strike people as that traditional clutch guy because of his size. But because he can combine his touch from outside with a physical frame that can work in the paint, he can do just about anything Lutz asks him to do when needed. It’s the recipe for a game takeover or closing out a game late.