Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Likekele and McGriff Earn All-Big 12 Honors

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – Less than 24 hours after combining for 34 points in 81-59 win over Texas on the road in Austin, senior Cameron McGriff and sophomore Isaac Likekele were named All-Big 12 honorable mentions.

McGriff and Likekele make the fifth and sixth all-conference player under head coach Mike Boynton, as well as continue the trend of at least two Oklahoma State players being named to an All-Big 12 team since 1996-97.

This marks the second-career All-Big 12 honor for McGriff and the first for Likekele.

McGriff has been on a tear the past two as he’s player the best basketball of his career. He’s averaging just shy of 20 points a game the past six games and has reached double-digits points in each of the last 12 games. He’s also just six points shy of hitting the 1,200-point mark in his career, as well as 10 rebounds shy of moving into the top-10 in school history.

As for Likekele, he’s back to full health after missing the month of December with mono. He’s coming off his third career double-double, this time against Texas, where he posted 15 points and 10 rebounds. He’s also the only Big 12 player who’s averaging 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

The two have been major catalysts in the Cowboys winning seven out of the last 10 Big 12 games. They’re also going to be a major factor in the Cowboys’ upcoming appearance in the Big 12 Tournament. They’ll face Iowa State in the opening round of the Big 12 Tourney on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. The winner will advance to face Kansas for the third time this season.

This list of players was selected by Big 12 coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own players. All-Big 12 First Team:

Udoka Azubuike* – Kansas

Devon Dotson – Kansas

Jared Butler – Baylor

Kristian Doolittle – Oklahoma

Desmond Bane – TCU

*=Big 12 Player of the Year

Coach of the Year: Scott Drew – Baylor

Defensive Player of the Year: Marcus Garrett – Kansas

Newcomer of the Year: Davion Mitchell – Baylor

Freshman of the Year: Jahmi’Us Ramsey – Texas Tech

Sixth Man Award: Devonte Bandoo – Baylor

Most Improved Player: Freddie Gillespie – Baylor

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spring Football Preview #10: Running Backs

Robert Allen of Pokes Report talks running backs and Chuba Hubbard, L.D. Brown, and Dezmon Jackson.

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

Spring Football: Key Battles

QB among intriguing positions to watch

John Helsley

by

Grumble

Spring Football Preview #11: Quarterbacks

Robert Allen of Pokes Report previews the Oklahoma State spring football practice and the quarterbacks.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Cowboy Seniors Pick up First Career Win in Austin With 81-59 Win Over Texas

With a dominating performance from start to finish, Oklahoma State rolls to an 81-59 win over Austin, giving this group of seniors their first career win in Austin.

Zach Lancaster

by

Orangeheart72

Cowboys Have Four Wrestlers in the Big 12 Finals, OSU First in Team Standings

Boo Lewallen scored a huge win in the semifinal to put Oklahoma State on top on the first day of the Big 12 wrestling championships.

Pokes Report Staff

Softball Keeps Winning, Febrey Hits Three Home Runs on Day, Two vs. No. 25 Utah

Alyson Febrey hits three home runs and Cowgirls softball wins two more.

Pokes Report Staff

Cowboys Sweep BYU Behind Strong Bats And Teamwork On The Mound

The Cowboys showed up to Allie P. Reynolds stadium this morning looking for a series sweep over BYU and secured it with a 8-3 win.

Marshall Levenson

Wrestling Gets Six in the Semifinals after First Session of Big 12 in Tulsa

Oklahoma State has six wrestlers in the semifinals and is in second as a team going into the Big 12 Championship semifinals.

Pokes Report Staff

Spring Football Preview #8: Cowboy Backs

Cowboy backs Jelani Woods, Logan Carter, and Dayton Metcalf need to be a bigger impact for Oklahoma State starting this spring.

Robert Allen

by

Oam

Spring Football Preview #9: Wide Receivers

Robert Allen previews the wide receivers for Oklahoma State football this spring.

Robert Allen

by

Oam