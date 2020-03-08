Likekele and McGriff Earn All-Big 12 Honors

STILLWATER – Less than 24 hours after combining for 34 points in 81-59 win over Texas on the road in Austin, senior Cameron McGriff and sophomore Isaac Likekele were named All-Big 12 honorable mentions.

McGriff and Likekele make the fifth and sixth all-conference player under head coach Mike Boynton, as well as continue the trend of at least two Oklahoma State players being named to an All-Big 12 team since 1996-97.

This marks the second-career All-Big 12 honor for McGriff and the first for Likekele.

McGriff has been on a tear the past two as he’s player the best basketball of his career. He’s averaging just shy of 20 points a game the past six games and has reached double-digits points in each of the last 12 games. He’s also just six points shy of hitting the 1,200-point mark in his career, as well as 10 rebounds shy of moving into the top-10 in school history.

As for Likekele, he’s back to full health after missing the month of December with mono. He’s coming off his third career double-double, this time against Texas, where he posted 15 points and 10 rebounds. He’s also the only Big 12 player who’s averaging 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

The two have been major catalysts in the Cowboys winning seven out of the last 10 Big 12 games. They’re also going to be a major factor in the Cowboys’ upcoming appearance in the Big 12 Tournament. They’ll face Iowa State in the opening round of the Big 12 Tourney on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. The winner will advance to face Kansas for the third time this season.

This list of players was selected by Big 12 coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own players. All-Big 12 First Team:

Udoka Azubuike* – Kansas

Devon Dotson – Kansas

Jared Butler – Baylor

Kristian Doolittle – Oklahoma

Desmond Bane – TCU

*=Big 12 Player of the Year

Coach of the Year: Scott Drew – Baylor

Defensive Player of the Year: Marcus Garrett – Kansas

Newcomer of the Year: Davion Mitchell – Baylor

Freshman of the Year: Jahmi’Us Ramsey – Texas Tech

Sixth Man Award: Devonte Bandoo – Baylor

Most Improved Player: Freddie Gillespie – Baylor