Mythical March Madness: Second Half of Games From the Baylor Regional

Publisher's Note: This is our go at Mythical March Madness. The tournament and results are determined using all-time odds for each seed in the tournament for each round of advancement. The roll of dice with rolls of six or below representing the higher-seeded team and rolls of seven or greater representing the lower-seeded team determine results. If the game is written up as close, then the roll of the dice went to the eighth, ninth, or tenth roll. If it is written up as a blowout, then it was decided early.

I’ve got the left side of the bracket and went through the Kansas bracket earlier today. You can read parts one and two here.

We’re now taking a look at the second half of the Baylor Regional starting with a team just a few hours away.

No. 6 Texas Tech 71 – No. 11 Providence 69

This one came down to a last second half court heave from the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Jahmi’us Ramsey. Providence senior forward Kalif Young was fouled with just 3.4 seconds left on the clock with the Friars in double-bonus.

It was a smart play by junior Tech guard Davide Moretti as Young is averaging just 55% from the free throw line this year. Young misses the first end, but sinks the second putting the Friars up 69-68.

Ramsey gets the inbounds pass and chucks up a prayer from half court just a few tenths of a second away from the buzzer and the shot rattles in giving the Red Raiders the 71-69 victory. Ramey’s final shot put him at a game-high 24 points with five rebounds and three assists.

No. 3 Creighton 83 – No. 14 Little Rock 52

This was one of the biggest victories on the left side of the bracket as the Bluejays dominated from start to finish. They jumped out to a 29-6 lead to start the game and never looked back. As he has all season, junior guard Ty-Shon Alexander led the way from the floor. He posted a season-high 28 points with 10 rebounds with five assists and four steals.

As for the Trojans, it was sophomore forward Kamani Johnson who posted 14 points and nine rebounds.

No. 7 Colorado 72 – No. 10 Virginia 64

This was an entertaining game as Colorado pulled away late to beat Virginia 72-64. Senior forward Lucas Siewert had one of the best games of his season as he posted 19 points and 12 rebounds and four blocks.

As for Virginia, it was senior forward Mamadi Diakite who led the way for the Cavaliers. He posted 16 points and eight rebounds.

No. 2 San Diego State 77 – No. 15 Prairie View A & M 50

As they have been all year, San Diego State was dominate in this afternoon’s matchup against PV A & M. Junior guard Malachi Flynn posted 29 points, 12 of which came from beyond the 3-point line, as well as six rebounds and five assists.

This block of games will take place this coming Sunday as No. 3 Creighton faces No. 6 Texas Tech and No. 2 San Diego State faces No. 7 Colorado.