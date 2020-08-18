NCAA to Decide on Start of Upcoming Basketball Season by September

STILLWATER -- Just a few months ago, college basketball was the final live sporting event we got to enjoy. Now, in the coming weeks, the NCAA will decide when we'll get a chance to watch it again.

On Monday, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball, Dan Gavitt, released a statement regarding the start of the upcoming season.

The 2020-21 season is slated to begin on Nov. 10, however, there's a chance that might not be a viable date due to the ongoing global pandemic.

"In the coming weeks, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees will take the lead with me in a collaborative process of finalizing any recommendations for consideration by the NCAA Division I Council for the start of the college basketball season," Gavitt said. "By mid-September, we will provide direction about whether the season and practice start on time or a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic.

"We recognize that we are living and operating in an uncertain time, and it is likely that mid-September will be just the first milestone for many important decisions pertaining to the regular season and the NCAA basketball championships. While circumstances may warrant flexibility resulting in a different and perhaps imperfect season, the ultimate goal is to safely provide student-athletes and teams with a great college basketball experience."

Oklahoma State is set to begin its season on Nov. 10 at home against Green Bay with official practices set to begin in Oct. With a possible delay to the start of the season, it's possible the NCAA could force programs to nix a good portion, if not all non-regional non-conference play.

Even if the the start doesn't get shifted back, there's an interesting note to take down involving the Cowboys' non-conference schedule. They're currently scheduled to play in the Charleston Classic Nov. 19-22. The College of Charleston, the host school, has announced the cancellation of sports this fall. While basketball is a winter sport, the Charleston Classic takes place during the fall semester.

That tournament could be a big boost the Cowboys' N.E.T. Rankings as Florida State, Houston, Seton Hall, Penn State, Tennessee, VCU and Charleston are all set to participate.

If a decision on the tournament isn't made by mid-September, the NCAA's decision on the start date could very well make the decision.

Oklahoma State is poised to have one of its best seasons in quite sometime. Mike Boynton and Co. signed a top-five recruiting class during the 2020 cycle and added it to an already young and talented roster.

Headlining the 2020 class is the No. 1 overall prospect in the country, Cade Cunningham. He's joined by four-star prospects Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Rondel Walker and Donovan Williams, extremely athletic and versatile stretch forward Montreal Pena, hot-handed transfer Ferron Flavors Jr. and Bryce Williams and big man transfer Bernard Kouma.

They join a young and talented roster led by junior point guard Isaac Likekele. Likekele quickly made a name for himself as a freshman and sophomore as one of the more physical and dominant point guards in the conference.

Down low, the Cowboys are led by up and coming center Kalib Boone, who is poised to have a breakout sophomore season.