No. 24 Oklahoma State Hoping to Continue Hot Streak at Houston
The Cowgirls are ready for action as a ranked team for the first time in seven years.
On Monday, Oklahoma State earned the No. 24 spot in the latest AP Top 25. That ranking made it one of five Big 12 teams in the poll, marking the Cowgirls’ spot among the conference’s best.
OSU’s win against a top 20 West Virginia squad helped it catapult into the rankings after spending much of the season receiving votes. Continuing the hot streak should be doable for the Cowgirls, particularly against one of the worst teams in the Big 12.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: No. 24 Oklahoma State (14-2, 4-1) at Houston (4-12, 0-5)
Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Fertitta Center - Houston, TX
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
So far this season, Houston is one of only three Big 12 teams with a losing record and one of only two without a win in conference play. At 4-12, the Cougars are also the only squad more than one game under .500.
Despite Houston’s inability to get wins, it has remained competitive in some of its conference matchups and needs to be taken as seriously as any other opponent. Laila Blair, Gigi Cooke and Eylia Love all average at least 10 points, with that trio being the key to a potential upset.
Meanwhile, the Cowgirls’ big three of Stailee Heard, Micah Gray and Anna Gret Asi will look to put together a complete performance to stay unbeaten on the road in Big 12 play. While one or two of that trio have managed to play well in almost every game, this matchup could be a golden opportunity for the three to all shine in the same contest.
