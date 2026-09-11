Oklahoma State Basketball Learns Destination of 2027 Target Payton Jones

The Oklahoma State Cowboys put in the work to convince Top 50 recruit Payton Jones to come to Stillwater.

In the end Jones announced his commitment to Maryland on Friday per a announcement with CBS Sports Network.

Payton was choosing between Cincinnati, Clemson, Maryland and Oklahoma State. The 6-2 guard from Dynamic Prep in Dallas was last scouted by the Cowboys in person at the UAA Finals in Louisville just before the team went on its trip to Puerto Rico.

About Payton Jones

Oklahoma State coach Steve Lutz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones was seen as the country’s No. 37 recruit by 247Sports (subscription required). He was the No. 10 combo guard in the country and the No. 4 overall player in the state of Texas. Before he moved to Dynamic Prep he was playing in Beaumont, Texas.

Oklahoma State went into recruiting Jones knowing that a good portion of the Big 12 was on him as well. The Cowboys had offered him, but so had Cincinnati, Baylor, Houston, Kansas State and TCU. They were among 16 high-major programs that have made him a scholarship offer before he announced his commitment.

Oklahoma State had just one commitment for the Class of 2027 going into Friday’s announcement. Guard Tyson Pogi, a 5-11 guard from Southmoore High School in Moore, Okla., committed earlier this year. He is the son of former Oklahoma State quarterback Aso Pogi and is considered the state’s No. 1 player per 247Sports.com.

The Cowboys are preparing for the 2026-27 season and landed one of the best recruiting classes in the country for coach Steve Lutz’s third season at the helm. That features McDonald’s All-American forward Latrell Allmond of Petersburg High School in Virginia.

The rest of the class included forward Jalen Montonati of Owasso, Okla.; guard Anthony Felisi of Utah Prep in Orem, Utah; and guard Parker Robinson, who played his prep ball with Overtime Elite in Atlanta.

Oklahoma State recently learned its two opponents for the Charleston Classic, which will be their multi-team event in November. The Cowboys will face Minnesota and Virginia Tech, giving them 5 high major opponents to face in the 2026-27 season. Both games will be carried on ESPN networks.

The Cowboys are waiting to find out the final piece of their schedule, which is the Big 12 schedule. Oklahoma State knows its opponents but doesn't know the full schedule. That should be released later in September. Oklahoma State coach Steve Lutz and select players will be at Big 12 media days in Kansas City from Oct. 20-21.