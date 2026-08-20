Big 12 Releases Oklahoma State Baseball’s Conference Schedule for 2027 Season

For the Oklahoma State Cowboys baseball team, the road to a potential Big 12 championship will start in Stillwater.

The Big 12 Conference announced the baseball schedule for the 2027 season and assigned the Cowboys a home series with the Kansas State Wildcats the weekend of March 18-21.

The Cowboys will play 10 of the league’s 13 baseball teams as the league slate determines the seeding and field for the Big 12 Tournament. For the second straight season, the tournament will be at Surprise Stadium, the spring training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers. The tournament will be held May 25-29 in Surprise, Ariz. The top 12 teams in the regular season standings will compete in the tournament.

Kansas won last year’s tournament. The Cowboys reached the semifinals. They received an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament and lost to Alabama in the final of the Tuscaloosa Regional.

Oklahoma State’s Big 12 Path

Oklahoma State batter Kollin Ritchie. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys will play five home series and five road series, with their first road trip slated for March 25-28 at TCU.

Other home series include BYU, UCF, Texas Tech and Houston. The remaining road series include Utah, Arizona, Kansas and West Virginia. Kansas and West Virginia reached the Big 12 title game last season and WVU reached the Men’s College World Series. Those series are on back-to-back weekends, making them a critical group of games for the Cowboys to determine seeding in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cowboys are returning several key players from last year’s team, most notably outfielder Kollin Ritchie, who chose to return for another season after he was selected late in the MLB draft last month.

Catcher Campbell Smithwick, infielder/outfielder Garrett Shull, right-handed pitcher Stormy Rhodes and right-handed pitcher Hunter Watkins are back, along with last year’s ace, Ethan Lund, who pitched for Team USA earlier this summer.

Through the transfer portal Oklahoma State brought in significant talent, including Washington pitcher Noah Kenney, Texas Tech pitcher Will Jordan, Utah pitcher Kaden Soder, Wake Forest pitcher Tyler Wood and North Greenville pitcher Ben Leikam. At the plate, OSU lured Nevada’s Sean Yamaguchi and Morehead State’s Aubrey Kearns.

Oklahoma State 2027 Big 12 Baseball Schedule

March 18-21

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

March 25-28

Oklahoma State at TCU

April 1-4

BYU at Oklahoma State

April 8-11

Oklahoma State at Utah

April 15-18

UCF at Oklahoma State

April 22-25

Oklahoma State at Arizona

April 29-May 2

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

May 6-9

Oklahoma State at Kansas

May 13-16

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

May 20-22

Houston at Oklahoma State