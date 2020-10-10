Cowboy Hoops to Live Stream First Official Practice of 2020-21 Season

STILLWATER -- The official start to the Cade Cunningham era is nearly upon us! Practice officially starts on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Cowboy basketball will be live streaming the event for fans starting at 3 p.m.

You can watch the stream HERE.

Pokes Report publisher Robert Allen spoke with assistant coach Erik Pastrana last week and Pastrana said the guys are itching to get back to full time.

"Lot of guys, we're 12 hours (practice a week) now and with everything going on it has been great with our guys spending time together on the court, but we are definitely getting to that antsy part where we are going to want to see another opponent pretty soon," said Pastrana. "Official practice starts next week and we're excited about that. We are excited about the roster and there haven't really been any surprises because we knew what we were bringing in."

Mike Boynton and Co. brought in a top five recruiting class this past fall and spring and those guys are already starting to make an impact in the short amount of time they've been on campus.

The group's led by the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, Cade Cunningham, who's also projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. There's also the No. 1 overall prospect out of Canada in Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, fellow four star prospects Rondel Walker and Donovan Williams, athletic wing Montreal Pena, grad transfer guard Ferron Flavors, Ole Miss transfer Bryce Williams and JUCO transfer Bernard Kouma.

"The thing that has stood out the most with all these guys has been the athleticism and the pace of these shorter practices," Pastrana said with excitement. "It is fun to watch and sometimes it is hard to stop it because you just want to keep watching them get up and down."

They were added to a young and athletic group of returners led by junior point guard Isaac Likekele. Joining Likekele is sophomores Avery Anderson III, Chris Harris, Kalib Boone and Keylan Boone and junior Dee Mitchell.

"It's a different set of problems as opposed to other years where we are coaching and we are trying to find our six or seven guys that can contribute," Pastrana theorized. "Okay, now we know we have enough but which guys are going to fit into those roles and buy into playing with each other. The interesting aspect of Cade (Cunningham) and Ice (Likekele) is those two guys are alphas, but there are not score first guys. They are guys that want to get other guys involved. Now, it is a matter of moving those other chess pieces around and putting them together where they can be most effective."