Oklahoma State Basketball Sends Offer to Israeli Point Guard
The Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball team is looking to fill out its last two roster spots for the 2025-26 season, and one spot could be accounted for soon as the Cowboys have extended an offer to Israeli point guard Daniel Gueta.
Gueta is a 6-foot-2 guard and has already compiled three years of professional ball in Israel. Joe Tipton from On3 was one of the first to report the Israeli's decision to head for the college route.
Gueta played for the Maccabi Rehovot this past season in Israel, logging 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. He shot a decent 35% from 3-point range and displayed a knack for playmaking.
Oklahoma State head coach Steve Lutz is no stranger to overseas prospects. Coach Lutz brought over Andrija Vukovic from Serbia last season and added Lefteris Mantzoukas from Greece this offseason. He also landed Oregon State transfer Parsa Fallah, who is originally from Iran, and added high school signee Ben Ahmed, who hails originally from Nigeria.
As the Cowboys prepare for summer workouts, they will hope to fill out these last two roster spots quickly. Gueta will be 22 years old in August, and after playing professionally, will certainly have more experience than some of the players on the roster or coming in.
Oklahoma State is not the only team to offer the overseas prospect Gueta, as his agent Yuval Shaham has also reported offers from the University of Pacific and Mercyhurst University.
This roster will be a fresh coat of paint for OSU, as they only had two returning players join the team for the 2025-26 season, with Andrija Vukovic and Robert Jennings II being the two players.