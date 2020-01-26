Cowboys Finally Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Aggies

The Cowboys have finally done it, they have snapped their six game losing skid.

The 73-62 win comes against Texas A & M in College Station as apart of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Cowboys were in control for nearly the entire game and held a considerable lead for about the last 16 minutes, including holding a 21 point lead mid second half.

The first half of the matchup was fairly even between the Cowboys and the Aggies, heading to halftime with Oklahoma State leading 34-26. Lindy Waters led the Cowboys in the first half with eight points and got help from a strong first half from Yor Anei. In the half, Anei posted 5 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks.

In the second half, the Cowboys turned the heat up and were able to pull away from the Aggies. Oklahoma State ended the game with 5 players in double digits, led by Isaac Likekele’s 13 points. Jonothan Laurent and Thomas Dziagwa both tallied 12 points while Lindy Waters and Yor Anei finished with 11 each.

Yor Anei had his best game in several weeks this afternoon. To go along with his 11 points he racked up 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 blocks. What is even more impressive for Anei is that he only picked up one foul in 21 minutes played. In previous games, Anei really hurt himself with foul trouble, causing him to get sent to the bench.

Anei was not the only player that filled up the stat sheet against A & M. To much delight of Oklahoma State fans, Lindy Waters also had a very productive game. His 5 assists, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal to to add with his 11 points helped Oklahoma State stay ahead in a game that had its fair share of sloppy play by both sides.

With this win, Oklahoma State moves back above .500 on the season, improving to 10-9. Hopefully this win will start a turn of the season, as this would be a great time for it to come. The Cowboys have started 0-6 in Big 12 play and face Kansas on Monday night, the #3 team in the nation. Kansas is 5-1 in conference play and 15-3 overall. However, in the landscape of college basketball this season, no one is safe and there are no guaranteed wins.

This team has shown what they can do and how good can they can play, the only things that needs to be found is consistency. With this desperately needed win, hopefully the team can string together some momentum and hopefully upset one of the nations best.

Postgame Notes from Oklahoma State Athletic Media Relations

Oklahoma State Leaders: Points: 13; Rebounds: 9; Assists: Lindy Waters 5

Texas A & M Leaders: Points: Emanuel Miller, Josh Nebo, Quenton Jackson 11; Rebounds: Savion Flagg 7; Assists: Savion Flagg 7

Updated Records: Oklahoma State 10-9; Texas A & M 8-10

Postgame Notes

• With the win, Oklahoma State snapped a six game losing streak.

• Oklahoma State is now 5-2 in Big 12/SEC Challenge games.

• The Cowboys finished with a total of 22 assists today, which marks a season-high for the Cowboys.

• Over the last four games, Oklahoma State has shot a combined 34-83 (40.9%) from behind the arc, including 10 makes in two of the last three games.

• Oklahoma State finished with a 39-23 advantage in bench points tonight.

• Oklahoma State's all-time record against Texas A & M is now 32-18, but the Aggies have won five of the last seven.

• The last time these two teams met was on Nov. 20, 2017 in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y., when the Cowboys lost to the 16th-ranked Aggies 55-72.

• With the win, Oklahoma State's all-time record against members of the Southeastern Conference is 128-128.

Player Notes

• Senior captain, (1005) became the 43rd Cowboy in program history to reach the 1,000-point club.

• has started 65 consecutive games for the Cowboys, which is the 37th longest active streak in college basketball. Only Texas' Matt Coleman and TCU's Desmond Bane have longer starting streaks in the Big 12.

• Lindy Waters finished with three 3-point baskets today, which ties him with Brooks Thompson for 12th most 3-point baskets in school history with 175.

• Lindy Waters finished with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.

• led the Cowboys in scoring with 13 points and added in two rebounds and four assists.

• finished with 12 points, going 4-of-8 (50.0%) from behind the arc and added in three rebounds and three assists.

• nearly finished with a double-double with 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four blocks.

• has blocked a shot in 44 of his 51 career games.

Game Flow

• Texas A & M would lead the majority of the first half until the 10:23 mark when hit a 3-point jumpshot, lifting the Cowboys to a 20-19 lead. OSU would lead the remainder of the half and would increase their lead to as much as eight, entering intermission with a 34-26 lead.

• The Cowboys would extend their lead to as much as 21 before the end of the game. The Aggies would cut the OSU lead to 11 with 4:38 remaining in the game, but the Cowboys would finish it out winning 73-62.

Team Streak

• OSU has made at least one 3-point shot in 634 consecutive games dating back to Jan. 13, 2001, which is the 24th longest current streak in college basketball.

• The Cowboys are 9-1 this season and 35-10 in the Boynton era when leading at the half.

• Oklahoma State has held 12 of its 19 opponents to under 40.4% shooting this season.