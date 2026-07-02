Oklahoma State Coach Hopes for ‘Positive Resolution’ in Kashie Natt Suit

Count Oklahoma State Cowboys men’s basketball coach Steve Lutz in Kashie Natt’s corner.

Earlier this week, Natt — who transferred to the Cowboys earlier this offseason — filed a suit in Payne County, Okla., to get an injunction to play in 2026-27. This game after the NCAA dropped his petition for a waiver to play next season.

This means, for now, the Cowboys are down to 13 players next season with both remaining scholarships spoken for, pending waivers and litigation. One is for Natt. The other is for center Parsa Fallah, who is petitioning the NCAA for one more year.

Steve Lutz on Kashie Natt’s Suit

Sam Houston Bearkats guard Kashie Natt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lutz posted a short statement to social media about Natt’s suit on Wednesday.

“Kashie has been a standout teammate. We’re doing everything in our power to support him and will continue to stand in his corner as he and his legal representation move forward. This matter is now in the hands of the court, and we remain hopeful for a positive resolution.”

Kashie has been a standout teammate. We’re doing everything in our power to support him and will continue to stand in his corner as he and his legal representation move forward. This matter is now in the hands of the court, and we remain hopeful for a positive resolution. https://t.co/pw4vHaLtFR — Steve Lutz (@LutzSteve) July 1, 2026

Natt knew before he transferred to OSU that he would need a waiver to play next season. This was due to his route through college basketball, which included junior college, the NAIA and Division I basketball.

Natt graduated from Rayville (La.) High School in 2021 and spent the 2021-22 season at Southern University-Shreveport, a junior college. He played the next three seasons at LSU-Alexandria, an NAIA school where he became one of the best players in the country. He left the program as its all-time leader in scoring (1,592) and rebounding (780). He was a two-time NAIA all-American and the 2025 national player of the year.

He played last season at Sam Houston, his fifth in college basketball, classified as a graduate student. He was named the CUSA Defensive Player of the Year and averaged 8.2 points per game.

He filed for the waiver before the NCAA passed its new “5-for-5” legislation last week. Based on the new legislation, he would appear to be out of eligibility. The NCAA is supposed to apply the rule in a way that is most beneficial to the student athlete. The suit asserts that his five-year period should not start until his enrollment at LSU-A in August of 2022, which would mean he has one more year.

“The NCAA breached its contractual obligations … without applying the individualized waiver criteria invoked by OSU without reasoned engagement with the extenuating circumstances submitted, without properly evaluating the five-year-clock issue, and without adjudicating the requests under the process the NCAA’s own bylaws contemplate,” per the suit.