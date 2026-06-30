Oklahoma State Basketball Transfer Suing NCAA After Waiver Canceled

One of the transfers that was set to play for Oklahoma State men’s basketball in 2026-27 is suing the NCAA for one more year of college basketball.

Kashie Natt, the former Sam Houston guard who was waiting for a waiver from the NCAA to play, had his waiver recently canceled. He and his attorney, Darren Heitner, are now suing the NCAA for an injunction to allow him to play, per On3 Sports (subscription required) and other outlets.

The suit was filed in Payne County, Okla., which is the home county of Oklahoma State University and Stillwater is the county seat. The suit outlined why Natt is filing for the injunction.

“The NCAA breached its contractual obligations … without applying the individualized waiver criteria invoked by OSU without reasoned engagement with the extenuating circumstances submitted, without properly evaluating the five-year-clock issue, and without adjudicating the requests under the process the NCAA’s own bylaws contemplate,” per the suit.

Oklahoma State men's basketball coach Steve Lutz put together one of his more unique rosters for the 2026-27 season.

Kashie Natt’s College Career

Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Steve Lutz. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Natt was classified as a graduate student per his Sam Houston bio for the 2025-26 season. This was after he transferred from LSU-Alexandria, an NAIA school in Alexandria, La. He graduated from Rayville (La.) High School in 2021. He spent his freshman year of college (2021-22) at a junior college, Southern University-Shreveport.

From there, he played three seasons at LSU-A, during which he was named a two-time NAIA all-American and was the 2025 NAIA National Player of the Year. He finished his career as the program's all-time leader in both scoring (1,592) and rebounding (780).

He then played his fifth season of college basketball for Sam Houston in 2025-26, where he was named the CUSA Defensive Player of the Year and averaged 8.2 points per game.

Natt filed for the waiver before the NCAA passed its new “5-for-5” legislation, the age-based eligibility structure that will allow student-athletes to play five years without redshirts or other waivers, unless under extenuating circumstances. The NCAA may be applying the rule to his junior college enrollment in 2021. But Natt’s suit asserts that his five-year period should not start until his enrollment at LSU-A in August of 2022, which would mean he has one more year.

Due to the Diego Pavia ruling, the NCAA has provided waivers to some athletes that started in junior college. It’s not clear if Natt was provided one previously.

For now, Natt is not on Oklahoma State’s roster. Neither is Parsa Fallah, who is also seeking a waiver to play an additional year.