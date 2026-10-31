Oklahoma State Cowgirls Injury Update: Everything Fans Need to Know Ahead of Opener

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls are getting ready to start one of the most anticipated seasons in program history.

The Cowgirls have never had this much talent at one time on their basketball team. Along with long-time OSU star Stailee Heard, the Cowgirls have two of the best transfers in basketball in Audi Crooks and Liv McGill.

The expectation isn't just to make the NCAA Tournament. The expectations are much higher, perhaps winning the Big 12 Tournament and making a deep run in March Madness.

But first, the Cowgirls must start the season on Monday against Southern, tipping off a doubleheader with the men. Below we examine the one player we know to be dealing with an injury and two other players who have yet to play in the exhibition season and what their chances are of playing on Monday night.

G Liv McGill

Oklahoma State player Liv McGill. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Liv McGill was an unexpected absence from the Cowgirls’ only exhibition game against Langston on Tuesday. After the game, head coach Jacie Hoyt said that McGill is “day-to-day” but did not say why, per Pistols Firing.

It's not clear what she did between the team's secret scrimmage against Iowa two weeks ago and the exhibition game. What is clear is that if McGill is healthy, she'll play. But if there's any chance that what she's dealing with might linger into the regular season, the Cowgirls will likely sit her for at least a game or two.

If she doesn't play, LA Sneed is the likely starter at point guard. She took McGill’s place in the lineup during the exhibition game.

G Callin Hake

Callin Hake is not injured. But she only joined the program in August after the Cowgirls accepted her as a transfer once she received a temporary restraining order that allowed her to practice and play a fifth season of college basketball.

Her case for a fifth year was further reinforced by a court ruling two weeks ago, a ruling that Hoyt described as ‘joyous” to the rest of the team.

Because Hoyt didn't have Hake in the exhibition game it's hard to know how the Cowgirls will use her. Initially, she could be used in short bursts as a backup guard and as a defensive stopper. Hoyt envisions bigger plans for her, even though she's only been with the program a couple of months.

C Mojca Jelenc

Jelenc is another player who joined the program over the summer and hasn't had the benefit of being in Stillwater since the end of the spring. At 6-7, she's the only player on the roster who is taller than Audi Crooks. But she's also one of the least experienced players on the team — at least in American college basketball. She has played professionally overseas.

She did not play in the scrimmage and there's no news about her being hurt. The question is how quickly can she acclimate to the American game and give Crooks some rest. It's not clear if she'll play in the opener.