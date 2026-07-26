Jacie Hoyt Drops Video Hinting How Oklahoma State Could Use Audi Crooks

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls landing the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country this offseason was a bit of a surprise to some.

Head coach Jacie Hoyt and her staff had to turn over nearly the entire roster, and former Iowa State center Audi Crooks was the centerpiece. The former all-American and three-time All-Big 12 selection decided to transfer and landed at Oklahoma State, along with Florida guard Liv McGill, who was the No. 2 rated player in the portal.

When Hoyt introduced her new transfers, she said that Crooks and McGill were great fits for her offense and believed they could work together in high screen-and-roll situations. Hoyt dropped some short video clips on her X (formerly Twitter) page recently that gave fans a glimpse of just how she could use the center this season.

Audi Crooks on Film

A little sneak peek into some summer sights and sounds of Cowgirl basketball 🤩 #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/LZv3MM70Pl — Jacie Hoyt (@CoachJacie) July 24, 2026

The first video shows Crooks in the high screen-and-roll, something Hoyt said she felt the fourth-year collegiate was ideally suited for. In this video, she sets and screen and quickly rolls to the block to catch an entry pass. She looks to her left after catching the pass and slips the basketball to a streaking guard, most likely McGill, for an easy layup.

Crooks is on the sideline for the second clip, but in the third she’s handling the basketball at the top of the key against a defender. Crooks shows off those skills, with a couple of dribbles in between her legs before firing up a mid-range jumper.

The final clip is another high screen. This time, she sets two. The first one frees a guard, but she’s picked up by a help-side defender. Crooks steps to her left but finds herself in off-ball traffic. The ball gets passed back to the left wing, where Crooks has the presence to set a screen for the guard, who curls around for a 3-pointer.

Crooks left Iowa State as its No. 2 all-time leading scorer and is coming off a 2025-26 season in which she averaged 25.8 points and 7.7 rebounds.

She’s the centerpiece of an incredible transfer class. McGill averaged 22.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists last season with the Gators. Guard Talexa Weeter was the Division II player of the year at Fort Hays State, where she averaged 27.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Rutgers guard Nene Ndiaye averaged 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season.

The Cowgirls also landed two former Big 12 players in Utah guard LA Sneed and Baylor guard Yuting Deng. The rest of the transfer class is guard Ellie Brueggemann and guard Zoe Canfield.

The only holdover from last season is three-time all-Big 12 guard Stailee Heard.