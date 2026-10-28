Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
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Few people expected much from the Oklahoma State Cowboys heading into the season, and a Week 1 loss to Tulsa immediately made bettors believe they wouldn't be a threat in the Big 12. Since that loss, they've gone 5-1, with their only loss being a three-point defeat at the hands of Houston.
The Cowboys are looking to add another feather in their cap in Week 9 when they take on the 3-4 Iowa State Cyclones.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this weekend's game.
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Oklahoma State -8.5 (-110)
- Iowa State +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma State -340
- Iowa State +270
Total
- OVER 57.5 (-115)
- UNDER 57.5 (-105)
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 31
- Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Oklahoma State record: 5-2 (3-1 in Big 12)
- Iowa State record: 3-4 (1-3 in Big 12)
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State is 4-1-1 against the spread in the last six meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams
- Oklahoma State is 6-1 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 5-2 in Oklahoma State games this season
- Iowa State is 3-4 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 4-3 in Iowa State games this season
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Key Player to Watch
- Drew Mestemaker, QB - Oklahoma State
Drew Mestemaker has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season. He has completed 65.7% of passes for 2,326 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His 2,326 yards is good for the second-most in college football this season. This team will go as far as Mestemaker takes them.
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Prediction and Best Bet
This is a terrible stylistic matchup for Iowa State. Oklahoma State's biggest strength is its passing game, led by Drew Mestemaker, who has them ranking 14th in the country in both EPA per pass and pass success rate. Now they get to face a terrible Iowa State secondary that ranks 106th in opponent EPA per pass and 103rd in defensive pass success rate.
I'll bet on the good time to continue to roll for the Cowboys. I'll lay the points on Oklahoma State.
Pick: Oklahoma State -8.5 (-110) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets