Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

Few people expected much from the Oklahoma State Cowboys heading into the season, and a Week 1 loss to Tulsa immediately made bettors believe they wouldn't be a threat in the Big 12. Since that loss, they've gone 5-1, with their only loss being a three-point defeat at the hands of Houston.

The Cowboys are looking to add another feather in their cap in Week 9 when they take on the 3-4 Iowa State Cyclones.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this weekend's game.

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Oklahoma State -8.5 (-110)

Iowa State +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Oklahoma State -340

Iowa State +270

Total

OVER 57.5 (-115)

UNDER 57.5 (-105)

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 31

Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Oklahoma State record: 5-2 (3-1 in Big 12)

Iowa State record: 3-4 (1-3 in Big 12)

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Oklahoma State is 4-1-1 against the spread in the last six meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams

Oklahoma State is 6-1 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-2 in Oklahoma State games this season

Iowa State is 3-4 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 4-3 in Iowa State games this season

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Key Player to Watch

Drew Mestemaker, QB - Oklahoma State

Drew Mestemaker has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season. He has completed 65.7% of passes for 2,326 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His 2,326 yards is good for the second-most in college football this season. This team will go as far as Mestemaker takes them.

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Prediction and Best Bet

This is a terrible stylistic matchup for Iowa State. Oklahoma State's biggest strength is its passing game, led by Drew Mestemaker, who has them ranking 14th in the country in both EPA per pass and pass success rate. Now they get to face a terrible Iowa State secondary that ranks 106th in opponent EPA per pass and 103rd in defensive pass success rate.

I'll bet on the good time to continue to roll for the Cowboys. I'll lay the points on Oklahoma State.

Pick: Oklahoma State -8.5 (-110) via DraftKings

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