Star Oklahoma State Guard Transfer Visiting Ole Miss
Oklahoma State’s leading scorer could be eying an SEC school.
Former OSU guard Javon Small entered the transfer portal in the aftermath of a 12-20 season and OSU firing seven-year coach Mike Boynton. Although recently hired coach Steve Lutz has made clear his intent to recruit players in the portal back to Stillwater, Small appears ready to move on.
According to a report from Jared Redding of 247Sports, Small is visiting Ole Miss. Small recently visited Miami, and he looks ready to contribute to another power conference team after a successful season in Stillwater.
As a junior, Small averaged 15.1 points while shooting 44.1% from the floor and 37.4% from 3-point range. Despite playing in the Big 12, Small’s shooting numbers were all career-highs, with a particularly impressive improvement on 2-point shots.
Small entered the transfer portal last offseason after two seasons at East Carolina. He averaged 15.8 points in 18 games in the 2022-23 season, his last at ECU.
Small’s improvements helped OSU compete in one of the toughest conferences in the country despite an otherwise stagnant offense in most games. Small scored in double figures in 13 of the Cowboys’ final 15 games, including a career-best performance in the regular season finale.
Small scored 34 points at BYU on 10-of-19 shooting, including five 3-pointers, to help the Cowboys significantly cut into BYU’s large second-half lead. His ability to get hot toward the end of the season could bode well for any team looking to make an NCAA Tournament run.
Similarly to OSU, Ole Miss has struggled to make it to the tournament in recent years. With former Texas Tech and Texas coach Chris Beard entering his second season, Ole Miss is looking for its first NCAA appearance since 2019.
Considering Small’s ability to be a significant impact player, he will likely continue receiving interest from any team that can use a high-volume scorer.
