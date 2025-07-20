Ole Miss Defensive Lineman Corey Adams Dies in Tennessee Shooting
Ole Miss Rebels freshman defensive lineman Corey Adams died in a Saturday night shooting outside of a residence in Cordova, Tennessee, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
Adams, who was set to take the field for the Rebels this fall, was one of five people shot according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. None of the other people injured in the incident were listed in critical condition.
Adams enrolled early this past winter at Ole Miss and was a two-time all-state performer in Louisiana.
"We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams, a freshman on the team, passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee. While out program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved," Ole Miss football said in a statement.
A full investigation into the incident is ongoing.