SI

Ole Miss Defensive Lineman Corey Adams Dies in Tennessee Shooting

The freshman was set to take the field for the Rebels this fall.

Mike McDaniel

Ole Miss defensive lineman Chris Adams was killed in a shooting on Saturday night.
Ole Miss defensive lineman Chris Adams was killed in a shooting on Saturday night. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ole Miss Rebels freshman defensive lineman Corey Adams died in a Saturday night shooting outside of a residence in Cordova, Tennessee, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Adams, who was set to take the field for the Rebels this fall, was one of five people shot according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. None of the other people injured in the incident were listed in critical condition.

Adams enrolled early this past winter at Ole Miss and was a two-time all-state performer in Louisiana.

"We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams, a freshman on the team, passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee. While out program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved," Ole Miss football said in a statement.

A full investigation into the incident is ongoing.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football