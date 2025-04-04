Oklahoma State Lands Former Penn State Star, Mississippi State Transfer
Oklahoma State is adding some talent for next season.
On Friday, the Cowboys made their first transfer portal addition of the offseason, with Mississippi State transfer guard Kanye Clary announcing his commitment to OSU. Clary has a chance to make waves in Stillwater and make a significant impact for the Cowboys.
Clary was at Mississippi State for only one season and didn’t see the floor much. Clary played in the first seven games of the season for the Bulldogs, averaging 6.3 points, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 19 minutes of action per game.
However, his season came to an abrupt end after those seven games after suffering a lower leg injury. With the Cowboys, Clary will have an opportunity to have a bounce-back season and look to get back to his old form in his fourth season of college basketball.
Clary has played the best basketball of his career at Penn State, where he played for his first two years. With the Nittany Lions, Clary played limited time as a freshman, averaging only 3.7 points in just over 10 minutes a night. However, he took on a larger role as a sophomore and flourished.
In 2023-24, Clary started 20 of his 23 games and led Penn State in scoring. He averaged 16.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc. In that sophomore campaign, Clary showed his ability to take over offensively, finishing with 10 20-point games.
That was a dimension the Cowboys missed during Lutz’s first season as head coach, with the offense being a more balanced approach. While there is no guarantee Clary can average nearly 17 points a game in Stillwater, having someone who has shown that capability is still massive for OSU.
Clary’s addition also takes off some of the pressure to find a go-to scorer in the portal. Considering Clary’s clear ability, the Cowboys can focus more on adding role players and size to compete in the Big 12. Clary has never had the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament, but he could play a significant role in getting OSU back to that stage.