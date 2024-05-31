Oklahoma State Included in Top Five For Three-Star Edge Rusher
Later this summer, a three-star Oklahoma State target will announce his destination. Nusi Taumoepeau, an edge rusher from Saratoga Springs, UT, is set to announce his college program Aug. 1.
Friday morning, Taumoepeau listed his top five programs ahead of his decsion, as the 2025 recruit has slimmed down his options. His options included Oklahoma State, Utah, BYU, Stanford and Cal.
Utah and BYU, two of Oklahoma State's Big 12 foes, are also in the battle for the in-state recruit. The two will likely have a leg up over Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State because of their local ties.
Still, Gundy and Oklahoma State hosted the 6-foot-2, 225-pound edge rusher on an official visit back in April. Taumoepeau has official visits lined up with Utah, Stanford and Cal throughout the summer, leading up to his decision.
According to 247Sports, Taumoepeau is the No. 71 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 10 prospect in Utah for the 2025 recruiting class.
Oklahoma State seems to be after Taumoepeau as a potential linebacker for the program, though that's always a fluid situation, as can be seen in Kendal Daniels and Collin Oliver -- both of which have seen their role within the Cowboys' defense change.
The Cowboys' staff has done some work on the recruiting trail in Utah over the years, and they've even got Utah native Jordan Vyborny committed to the 2025 class.
As things stand now, Oklahoma State's class ranks No. 28 in the nation. This is important as the Cowboys have an opportunity to take the reigns from Oklahoma -- a team which dominated the Big 12 but is now leaving the conference. The top of the conference is up for grabs, and consistent programs like Oklahoma State and Utah will be two of those continually in the running for the conference title game.
