Can Oklahoma State Replicate Its Late Game Magic in 2024?
The Cowboys had a magical trip to the conference championship last season, but that magic might be difficult to replicate.
In 2023, Oklahoma State went 10-4, Ollie Gordon II won the Doak Walker Award and the team made its second Big 12 title game in three years. However, OSU also went 5-1 in one-possession games.
Much of OSU’s success in tight games was thanks to the play of Gordon. His numbers were incredible last season, but he secured his status as the nation’s leading rusher with a plethora of fourth-quarter outbursts.
Last season, Gordon ran for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns. In getting to those numbers, Gordon had some of his signature performances in the fourth quarter.
His first big fourth quarter came in OSU’s win against West Virginia. With OSU trailing in the fourth, Gordon took over, accumulating 149 yards and three touchdowns in the final frame.
Gordon’s best heroics came in OSU’s regular-season finale
Against BYU, Gordon scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter and beyond, including three in the final minute of the fourth quarter and overtime. To finish the game, Trey Rucker forced and recovered a fumble to secure OSU’s spot in the Big 12 Championship.
Although Gordon’s outbursts garnered most of the attention, OSU’s second-half defense was the key to winning most close games. In most games last season, OSU slowed down opposing offenses in the second half.
In 2023, the Cowboys’ opponents scored only 38% of their points after halftime. Praised by Mike Gundy and others for his halftime adjustments, Bryan Nardo’s unit made a significant difference in second halves.
Given the Cowboys’ continuity, they could easily have the same late-game luck they had last season. However, with everything having to consistently go their way, the Cowboys will be better off if they can create separation on the scoreboard more frequently next season.
