Oklahoma State Game Times Announced for Four Games in 2024
Oklahoma State’s first kickoff is three months away, and game times are trickling in.
On Thursday, the Big 12 announced kickoff times for the first three weeks of the season, which includes OSU’s entire nonconference schedule. This season, the Cowboys will face South Dakota State and Arkansas in Stillwater before traveling to Tulsa in Week 3.
OSU’s released kickoff times:
Sept. 7: Arkansas @ 11 a.m. (ABC)
Sept. 14: at Tulsa @ 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Oct. 18: at BYU @ 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 29 at Colorado @ 11 a.m. (ABC)
READ MORE: Oklahoma State Gameday Traditions That Need to be in College Football 25
OSU will host Arkansas in the teams’ first matchup since 1980 in an early kickoff in Boone Pickens Stadium. After avoiding 11 a.m. nonconference kickoffs for the past couple of seasons, OSU will have its first morning start time in a game since 2022.
The Cowboys have also seen recent success against SEC teams, winning the Texas Bowl against Texas A&M to cap off last season. This will be the Cowboys’ first matchup against an SEC team in Stillwater since beating Georgia to open the 2009 season.
The Cowboys will also renew an in-state rivalry with a game at Tulsa. This will be the teams’ fifth meeting in the past eight years and the first in Tulsa since 2019. Although it is a road game, there will likely be a substantial amount of orange in the crowd.
The Cowboys will have their first Friday game of the season in October against BYU. With a late weeknight game in the mountains, OSU will look to take care of business and avoid needing to make a comeback as it did in the 2023 regular season finale.
OSU will finish the regular season with an early Black Friday at Colorado. Kicking off at 10 a.m. locally, OSU will play the Buffaloes in their first season back in the Big 12.
The Cowboys trail the all-time series 20-26-1, with the most recent game coming in a 38-8 OSU win in the 2016 Alamo Bowl.
More information about the Big 12 slate will be released throughout the season. As OSU navigates the 2024 season, meeting expectations could mean plenty of prime time kickoffs for the Cowboys.
READ MORE: Can Oklahoma State Replicate Its Late Game Magic in 2024?
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.