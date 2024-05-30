Oklahoma State Gameday Traditions That Need to be in College Football 25
OSU Oklahoma State will soon be playable in a video game again, and some of its best traditions could make the cut.
As news continues to trickle out from EA about College Football 25, it appears some of the sport’s most notable traditions will be included. There is no shortage of details, including the eagle flying at Auburn and Tennessee’s band forming a ‘T’ for the players to run through.
Of course, the game day atmosphere at Boone Pickens Stadium has become one of the best in the Big 12 and the country, particularly in the Mike Gundy era.
Three OSU gameday traditions that should be in College Football 25:
The Walk
Although it technically does not happen on the field, The Walk has become a staple of OSU football. As the team walks through campus to Boone Pickens Stadium, fans line the sidewalks a couple of hours before kickoff to see and cheer on the team.
Paddle People
Many things make the atmosphere at OSU special, but there might not be any more intimidating than the front row of the west end zone. Known as the paddle people, fans there slam large wooden paddles throughout the game, making a constant noise, which can be especially effective against visiting offenses when the ball is on that side of the field.
Bullet
“Here comes Bullet!”
Those three words are uttered by Larry Reece each time the Cowboys score a touchdown, and the Cowboys’ favorite horse would be a great addition to the video game. Not only is it an exciting sight for Cowboys fans after watching their team put points on the board, but it can also be a source of entertainment.
Most of that entertainment comes from officials taking a break or getting water during a timeout directly in the path of Bullet’s lap around the field.
Some traditions are easier to put into the game than others, but considering EA’s attention to detail and the developers’ passion for college football, at least one, if not all, of these traditions are likely to be in virtual Stillwater in a couple of months.
