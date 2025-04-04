Oklahoma State Lands Seton Hall's Leading Scorer in Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State’s list of portal additions is beginning to grow with some scoring guards.
Coming into Friday, OSU had yet to secure any commitments from players in the transfer portal, but it now has two. The latest commitment comes from Seton Hall transfer Isaiah Coleman, as reported by On3's Jamie Shaw. His commitment comes just hours after Mississippi State transfer Kanye Clary made his announcement.
Coleman adds some more scoring to the Cowboys’ backcourt for next season after averaging 15.6 points to lead his team in 2024-25. The guard started 29 of his 30 appearances for the Pirates this season and was a bright spot in a disastrous season for the 7-25 team.
While Seton Hall couldn’t find much success on the floor, it wasn’t because of a lack of ability from Coleman. He finished the year with 11 20-point games, including a season-high 27 points in a matchup against Marquette. Coleman also had a solid outing when the Cowboys visited Seton Hall in November, dropping 18 points in an OSU win.
Along with his scoring, Coleman has been able to make an impact in other areas on the floor. He averaged 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals last season, which should help him fit well in Steve Lutz’s system.
While Coleman’s raw scoring numbers are impressive, his efficiency is still a concern as he comes to the Big 12. Last season, Coleman shot only 38.9% from the floor and 29.5% from beyond the arc. Still, he shot 76.5% from the foul line on 4.5 attempts per game, showing he can still find some easy points. While Coleman’s sophomore numbers are eye-opening, his 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game as a freshman earned him a spot on the All-Big East Freshman Team.
As he enters his junior season, Coleman still has plenty to prove and could be a key part of a winning team in Stillwater if things go according to plan for Lutz and company. While the Cowboys still have some holes to fill going into next season, adding another reliable scorer is something to be excited about.