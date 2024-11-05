Oklahoma State Makes Short List for Top Prospect Keeley Parks
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls looked solid in their season opening victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. The Cowgirls received a monster offensive game from sophomore guard Macey Huard who knocked down five three-pointers and finished the night with a team-high 31 points. The hopes are high for the 2024-25 Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the potential good news kept rolling in on Tuesday.
Norman Lady Tiger senior Keeley Parks officially listed Oklahoma State in her final three collegiate interests. Not only is Parks in an in-state prodigy but she also has the numbers to back it up. The 5-foot-11 sharpshooting guard averaged 26.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 5.6 steals per game a season ago.
Parks is the No. 1 player in Oklahoma according to Prep Girls Hoops and 247 Sports. ESPN has her ranked as the 29th top recruit in the nation, while On3 has Parks ranked 8th nationally at her position.
Coming from someone who has watched her play firsthand, Parks is a monster on the hardwood. She has tremendous handles and can shoot the lights out on any given night. Her ability to create her own shots had collegiate coaches handing out the offers early.
The Division I offers began to roll in early for Parks as she narrowed her list to a top 15 in early February. The likes of Baylor, LSU, UCLA, North Carolina, OU and Oklahoma State all made the list earlier this year. Parks was one of the most highly recruited Oklahoma basketball players in recent years and the list was only going to get shorter.
She proved on Tuesday that staying close to home was going to be a major deciding factor in her future basketball home. Parks announced on her social media account that she would either play University of Oklahoma, the University of Kansas or Oklahoma State University next season.
OU may be the early frontrunner considering Parks will play her senior season for the Norman Lady Tigers. Of the three remaining DI programs on Parks’ list, she did visit Stillwater first in mid-August. The Norman Lady Tigers also feature some orange and black in their school colors.
Parks remains one of the top players in the nation who has yet to commit. Until then, she can be found on the court this season for the Lady Tigers as the team chases an OSSAA State Championship.
