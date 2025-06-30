EA Sports Teases College Basketball Video Game
A new video game will soon be hitting the sports market.
After years of anticipation, EA Sports released College Football 25 last summer, 11 years after its most recent edition. Considering the absurd success of that game in its first run, EA made another announcement on Monday that has hit the sports video game world with a bang.
EA announced that a college basketball game is in the works, which delighted fans across social media. The excited response from fans was unsurprising, as many had wanted a college basketball game for some time, and the release of last year’s college football game made it seem like a possibility.
With the latest announcement, it appears that the game is in the beginning stages. Some reports have noted a release date potentially as early as 2028, which would be a quick turnaround, considering EA is starting from scratch without having an existing basketball game.
This could be a great step for the future of college sports as well. If a college basketball game can do as well or near as well as the college football game did in its first year, it could open the door for games in other sports, such as baseball.
As for Oklahoma State’s impact from the college basketball game announcement, the Cowboys could be in a new era of success with Steve Lutz at the helm. And if OSU could make some noise over the next few years, the game could be an added bonus for the program on a variety of levels, including recruiting.
Considering OSU’s unique branding and orange being everywhere, some more success for the Cowboys on the court could lead into them being a popular team to use on that first edition. If EA follows the same formula as it does for college football, the team would get more revenue based on how much the team is used on the game.
Of course, with college basketball stars looking for exposure at this level for longer before entertaining NBA careers, a college basketball video game could be a perfect way to lure players to Stillwater in the near future.