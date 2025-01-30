Former Oklahoma State Superstar Earns First NBA All-Star Selection
A former Cowboy star is heading to the NBA All-Star Game.
On Thursday, the NBA announced the reserves for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco. In the 74th edition of the star-studded event, former Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham will make his first appearance.
Cunningham’s fourth season in the league has been his best, and he is leading the Detroit Pistons to their best season in the past half-decade. While the first three seasons of Cunningham’s career were riddled with injuries and non-stop losing, this season has been one to remember.
Through his first 43 games, Cunningham is averaging 25 points, 6.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists. Ranking third in assists per game and 14th in points per game, Cunningham has established himself as one of the top guards in the league.
While it took some time for him to get to his first All-Star Game, Cunningham’s potential to be a star in the league was never a question. Coming out of OSU, Cunningham was selected first overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. As the key piece of a lengthy rebuild, Cunningham and his team are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, holding a 23-24 record and sitting eighth in the East.
Along with being among the best in scoring and passing, Cunningham’s all-around abilities have been on display throughout the season. He ranks second among guards for most double-doubles with 20, behind only Trae Young, and ranks fourth in the league in triple-doubles with seven, leading all guards in that category.
Cunningham has scored at least 30 in 10 games this season, including a season-high 40-point performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves in January. He also dished out a career-high 18 assists as part of a triple-double in a win against the Miami Heat in December.
Before dominating for the Pistons, Cunningham spent one season in Stillwater and led the Cowboys to their most recent NCAA Tournament appearance. Although he only spent one season at OSU, Cunningham’s influence on the program is still seen today, and his selection is sure to make OSU fans proud.
