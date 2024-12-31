Oklahoma State's Offense Falters in Big 12 Opening Loss vs. Houston
Oklahoma State lost control early and never recovered in its Big 12 opener.
OSU lost 60-47 against No. 14 Houston in Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater on Monday. After falling to the Cougars in their only matchup last season, the Cowboys looked to have better luck in their first Big 12 matchup in Stillwater.
After a horrendous finish to the first half, OSU never found its way back into the game. The Cowboys finished shooting only 25.9% from the floor.
While the first half was dominated by massive runs, the second half had a bit more of a back-and-forth flow. The Cougars only extended their lead to 15 throughout the early stages of the second half, but their lead never dropped below 10 in the second half. Eventually, Houston broke the game open and turned the matchup into a blowout.
The Cowboys began the game solid and hung with the Cougars throughout the opening minutes. With Houston holding a three-point lead near the midway point of the first half, it seemed that the top 15 team could soon be taking control in Stillwater.
However, Brandon Newman had other ideas. The Western Kentucky transfer went on a personal 7-0 run with a couple of mid-range jumpers and a 3-pointer to help OSU take the lead. Patrick Suemnick’s bucket capped a 9-0 Cowboys run to extend the lead to six.
Things only went downhill from that point.
After that run gave OSU a 17-11 lead, the Cougars dominated the rest of the first half. In the final 10 minutes of the half, OSU scored only one point, coming on a free throw from Abou Ousmane. With J’Wan Roberts leading the way, Houston outscored OSU 17-1 in the final 10 minutes of the half.
