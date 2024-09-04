Oklahoma State Star Guard Cleared to Return From Shoulder Injury
Oklahoma State’s longest-tenured player is good to go for next season.
On Wednesday, Jon Rothstein reported that OSU guard Bryce Thompson has been cleared for all basketball-related activities, per Steve Lutz. Thompson is set to be an important part of OSU’s season as he enters his fifth and final season of college basketball.
Last season, Thompson played 18 games, starting 17, before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury at Kansas in late January. Thompson averaged 11.6 points on 39.4% shooting before the injury.
As a primary ball handler throughout his time in Stillwater, Thompson has been a top scoring option since his arrival. While the Cowboys missed his impact toward the end of last season, OSU’s added backcourt depth should help it be better prepared if injuries arise next season.
After playing his freshman season at Kansas, Thompson has played the past three seasons in Stillwater under Mike Boynton. After Boynton’s firing, Thompson is one of only three rotation players still on the roster from last season, joining Connor Dow and Jamyron Keller.
With departures including key players, such as leading scorer Javon Small and star freshman Brandon Garrison, Lutz has spent the offseason rebuilding the roster. After building rosters through the transfer portal at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Western Kentucky, his experience helped OSU add some coveted transfers this offseason.
Some of those transfers include NCAA steals leader Arturo Dean and SEC All-Defense guard Davonte Davis. With an emphasis on defense and playing fast, Thompson’s role could change compared to how he’s played in Stillwater.
Regardless of how much Thompson plays and how effective he is in a potentially new role, having a veteran player who has spent most of his career playing in Gallagher-Iba Arena is a valuable asset with a new coach and extensive roster turnover.
