Oklahoma State Women's Basketball Team Adds New Graduate Assistant
Some exciting news out of Stillwater this week comes from the Oklahoma State women's basketball team, which announced its most recent addition to the squad. Cowgirl head coach Jacie Hoyt announced that graduate assistant Izzy Higginbottom will be joining the coaching staff.
Higginbottom made a career of being a walking bucket in women's college basketball. She finished her final season (2024-25) first in the SEC and second in the nation with 24.4 points.
Playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks, where she also earned an honorable mention for All-American from both the United States Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press.
Higginbottom also played for Arkansas State from 2022 to 2024, earning First-Team All-Sun Belt accolades in the 2023-24 season, averaging 22 points per game.
During head coach Jacie Hoyt's announcement, the head coach praised Higginbottom for being a huge grab to help their program and players grow this next season.
"We are thrilled to add Izzy to our staff. I am so excited for our players to get to learn from a player who just walked in their shoes and had so much success," Hoyt said. "Her pedigree, combined with her passion to pour into our players, will be a huge gain for our program."
With the recent addition of Higginbottom, it could mean the Cowgirls are trending in the right direction to possibly turn around their squad. The Cowgirls will now continue to prepare for this upcoming season, as coach Hoyt and her staff look to build off of last season.