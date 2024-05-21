OSU Basketball 2024 Signee Granted Release From National Letter of Intent
It seemed the Oklahoma State Cowboys nearly had their basketball roster filled out for the 2024-25 season as they only had two more scholarships to offer. That was until, Tuesday, whereas now they have three scholarships to work with.
On Tuesday, multiple reports surfaced that Oklahoma State 2024 signee Jeremiah Johnson requested a release from his National Letter of Intent. While this gives Steve Lutz more wiggle room with his roster and bringing in more transfer players, this is a blow at the guard position.
Now, the Cowboys do have solid talents at the guard position on the roster, and returning four-star freshman Jamyron Keller from a year ago is huge for Lutz, and certainly lessens this blow.
Johnson is a four-star recruit out of Phoenix, AZ. He's a two-way point guard with dynamic abilities on both sides of the ball. He originally chose Oklahoma State over SMU, TCU, LSU and St. Louis.
This comes a couple of months after the program moved on from Mike Boynton, the head coach which recruited Johnson and landed his services. After Boynton and the program parted ways, Johnson reaffirmed his commitment to the program.
Again, the program returned Keller and former five-star recruit and fifth-year guard Bryce Thompson, doing this before bringing in four guards in the transfer portal. Johnson has plenty of potential at the collegiate level, and he's capable of contributing right away. Not joining the Cowboys, where he might have to wait for his opportunity to come, makes sense because of the program onboarding so many guards.
Last season -- in his final year of high school basketball -- Johnson played in the Overtime Elite league, averaging 18.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He spent his first couple of season of high school basketball playing for two local high school program (Putnam City North and Norman North).
READ MORE: OSU Football Ranks Top 20 in ESPN's Latest Rankings
Want to join the discussion? Like All Pokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.