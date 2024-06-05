OSU Basketball: Cowboys to Open Season Against Green Bay, Doug Gottlieb
The first game of the Steve Lutz era is set.
Oklahoma State will open the 2024-25 season with a matchup against Green Bay in Stillwater, according to a report from Jon Rothstein. The matchup will feature not only the first game Lutz coaches with OSU, but also the first game of Green Bay coach Doug Gottlieb’s head coaching career. Gottlieb played at OSU from 1997 to 2000 and is the team’s all-time leader in assists.
OSU will look to start next season strong after disappointing starts to the past couple of seasons.
In Mike Boynton’s final season, OSU opened with a loss at home to Abilene Christian. Although the Cowboys had a rough overall schedule, the season-opening loss defined their season.
Since OSU hired Lutz, he has overhauled the roster and brought in a number of potential instant-impact players. Among those are NCAA steals leader Arturo Dean and Brandon Newman, who followed Lutz from Western Kentucky.
With a new set of players and the new fast-paced style of Lutz, OSU’s first game could look remarkably different from the past few seasons.
Last season, Green Bay went 18-14 to finish third in the Horizon League.
Although the rest of the schedule is yet to be released, a new-look Big 12 schedule could give OSU more challenges next season. Big 12 teams will play 20 conference games with new additions from the Pac-12 making it a 16-team league.
