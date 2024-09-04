OSU Basketball: Cowgirls Release Nonconference Schedule
Cowgirl basketball has its schedule to begin the 2024-25 campaign.
On Wednesday, Oklahoma State women’s basketball announced its nonconference schedule for next season. The Cowgirls’ nonconference slate will feature 11 regular season matchups, with nine of those games in Gallagher-Iba Arena. They will tip off the season in late October with an exhibition against Southern Nazarene and have a couple of interesting matchups in Daytona Beach, Florida.
OSU will play only one power conference team before Big 12 play begins, matching up with Arkansas in Daytona Beach.
Cowgirl basketball’s 2024-25 nonconference schedule:
Oct. 29: Southern Nazarene (exhibition)
Nov. 4: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nov. 7: Oral Roberts
Nov. 11: Texas Southern
Nov. 16: Fairfield
Nov. 20: Central Arkansas
Nov. 25: Chicago State
Nov. 29: Arkansas (Daytona Beach Classic)
Nov. 30: Richmond (Daytona Beach Classic)
Dec. 4: Houston Christian
Dec. 6 Alabama State
Dec. 16: McNeese
The Cowgirls are looking to rebound from a rough 2023-24 season that was defined by the team’s injury issues. Returning stars such as Anna Gret Asi and Stailee Heard will look to be catalysts for OSU’s turnaround.
Following a 14-16 season, OSU added some potentially instant impact transfers. Transfers such as Oklahoma native Micah Gray could be what the team needs to compete in the Big 12 again next season.
OSU’s nonconference schedule is much weaker than it was last season, as OSU faced four power conference teams, including two ranked teams, losing every matchup. Still, the Cowgirls will get some intriguing matchups in the opening weeks.
As OSU coach Jacie Hoyt enters her third season in Stillwater, she will look to return to the NCAA Tournament. OSU earned a No. 8 seed in 2023 before falling to Miami in the first round. With only three NCAA Tournament appearances in the past eight seasons, an appearance in 2025 could help get the program back on track.
