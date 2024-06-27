All pokes

OSU Basketball: Men's and Women's Big 12 Home and Away Opponents Released

As the Big 12 expands to 16 teams, OSU's schedules will look a bit different than previous years.

Ivan White

Mar 12, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Big 12 Championship logo at center court prior to the game between the UCF Knights and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 12, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Big 12 Championship logo at center court prior to the game between the UCF Knights and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports / William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State has its list of Big 12 opponents for next season.

The Cowboys will play 20 conference games next season as the Big 12 expands to 16 teams. The men’s schedule features five teams that OSU will only face at home, five it will only face on the road, and five it will face twice. Meanwhile, the Cowgirls will continue to play 18 games with three home-and-away opponents, six road-only opponents and six home-only opponents.

Men’s 2024-25 Big 12 opponents:

Home: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State

Away: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, TCU, West Virginia

Home and away: UCF, Houston, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Utah

In Steve Lutz’s first year as head coach, OSU will look vastly different from last season, with an abundance of moves in the transfer portal. Looking to improve on a 12-20 season that included only four conference wins, the Cowboys will have no shortage of tough opponents in one of the toughest conferences in college basketball.

If OSU can navigate a tough Big 12 schedule and take advantage of its home schedule, it could be a contender to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.

Women’s 2024-25 Big 12 opponents: 

Home: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU

Away: Baylor, BYU, UCF, Houston, Texas Tech, Utah

Home and away: Cincinnati, Kansas, West Virginia

The Cowgirls struggled with an abundance of injuries last season and failed to make another trip to the NCAA Tournament. As Jacie Hoyt enters her third season in Stillwater, she will look to get her team back to its 2022-23 form, when it finished 21-12.

Although the team will look different next season, returning stars such as Stailee Heard and Anna Gret Asi should help the Cowgirls’ new additions adjust.

