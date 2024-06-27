NCAA Expected to Shorten Transfer Portal Windows in Football, Basketball
As college sports enter an unprecedented era, new things that have fundamentally changed the NCAA continue to undergo changes.
Most recently, the transfer portal is one of those changes. On Tuesday, the NCAA announced plans to shorten the window for players to enter the portal from 45 days to 30 days, citing that a majority of players who enter the portal do so in the first four weeks.
Oklahoma State has been no stranger to the wild west of college athletics that has been introduced with the transfer portal. Over the past couple of years, OSU has seen significant roster changes through the portal in football and men’s and women’s basketball.
Josh Whitman, chair of the council and director of athletics at Illinois, explained the reasoning for the change in an NCAA statement on Tuesday.
"In creating transfer windows a few year ago, NCAA schools identified that those windows might need to be adjusted over time as the transfer landscape evolved and we gained more information about student-athlete mobility," Whitman said. "These proposals reflect ongoing evaluation and adaptation to transfer trends, and the data support that this adjustment would not meaningfully impact the great majority of transfer student-athletes in these sports. Introducing the proposals gives us an opportunity to hear from all key stakeholders as the environment continues to evolve."
These changes would still allow players a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal after a coaching change. In basketball, the portal will open the day after the end of the second round of the DI NCAA Tournament, while football is expected to have a date set by October.
