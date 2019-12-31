What the Pokes Need for Success in Big 12 Play

STILLWATER -- The Cowboys finished non-conference and 2019 strong with the 82-31 win over Southeast Louisiana. While they weren't the toughest opponents, it was the perfect game for the Pokes to have entering Big 12 play this weekend in Lubbock against Texas Tech.

The Cowboys started the season hot as they got off to a 7-0 start, but dropped three out of four games when point guard Isaac Likekele went out with an undisclosed illness.

So, first thing's first, for the Cowboys to have success in Big 12 play they need Isaac Likekele to stay healthy. Even with missing those four games, Ice still leads the team in scoring with 13.1 points per game while shooting a team-high 59 percent from the field. He's also leading the team in assists (39), steals (21) and has one of the lowest number of turnovers among the starting five (15).

Next item on the agenda is limiting their turnovers. While it's not listed on the NCAA stat sheet, it is listed on the team site and the Cowboys have committed 160 turnovers in the first 12 games of the season. That puts them tied for eighth in the country with a team that's played two more games.

When it comes to rebounding, the Cowboys measure up rather well within in the conference. They're fourth in the Big 12 in defensive rebounds with 27.75 per game, as well as fourth in offensive rebounds per with 10.67 per game.

But when it comes to rebound margin, they're sixth in the Big 12, and 163rd in the country as they're hauling in 38.4 rebounds while allowing 36.6.

When you look at the roster, it's not like the Cowboys don't have the physicality. They've got one of the more physically demanding forwards in the conference in Cameron McGriff and one of the more agile centers in Yor Anei. Anei's came a long way in terms of being physical since the start of the his second year, but he needs to figure out where the line of being too physical is.

The Cowboys can't afford to go through Big 12 play with Anei on the bench in foul trouble.

While the Cowboys have one of the better three-point shooters in the country in Thomas Dziagwa, No. 33, the Cowboys are really struggling from three-point range. They rank No. 271 in the country with just 31 percent from beyond the arc.

There are some definite high-points though. The Cowboys took a big leap up in the NCAA NET Rankings yesterday after the win over SE Louisiana.

And, like I mentioned before, were one of the best teams in the country when Isaac Likekele was healthy and on the court. He brought a level of physicality that couldn't be matched, which in turn brought a level of confidence to the team that couldn't be matched.

I was talking with Robert Allen yesterday and it was brought up that if the Pokes go just .500 in conference play, that they'll make the NCAA Tournament. That gives them 18 wins on the year to just 11 losses.

But I have a feeling that this team is going to eclipse the 20-win mark this season. We've seen just how good they could be going up against tough teams like Houston, Ole Miss and Syracuse, and they nearly beat a really good Georgetown team without Isaac Likekele.

As the season progresses, and the freshmen get more confident and comfortable, and the veterans start to hit their stride, I think this team is going to be incredible dangerous.