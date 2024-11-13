Cowgirls Land 2025 Four-Star Basketball Star Lena Girardi
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls basketball team is off to a hot start to the 2024-25 season. They have jumped out to a 3-0 mark to tip off the season and have done some damage in those games. The Cowgirls are averaging 91 points per game to start the year while only allowing opponents 56 points per outing.
The Cowgirls have eight games remaining before they face a ranked opponent and could easily be sitting at 11-0 when they take on No. 8 Iowa State in mid-December. With the program on the rise Oklahoma State received some stellar news from the 2025 recruiting trail.
Oklahoma State Cowgirl head coach Jacie Hoyt is in her third season as the captain of the ship and just landed the program’s biggest recruit of the 2025 class. Shooting guard Lena Girardi just announced she would be suiting up for the Cowgirls next season.
Girardi is rated by ESPN as a four-star prospect and narrowly missed the five-star rating by just a few points. The 6-foot guard had a long list of Division I offers but narrowed her decision down to five powerhouse programs. In the end, Girardi went with OSU over the likes of Arizona, Virginia Tech, Northwestern and North Carolina.
She was named the Broward County 4A/2A Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2022-23 and it was all up from there. She is a fierce basketball player who can battle in the paint or step out to knock down jumpers on the perimeter. The Cowgirls may have the biggest steal of the 2025 recruiting class.
One may have read the name ‘Lena Girardi’ and wondered if there was any connection to New York Yankee legend Joe Girardi… she calls him Dad.
Joe Girardi played in the majors from 1989-2003. He then spent the next 14 seasons managing the Florida Marlins, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies from 2006-22. Girardi won four World Series Championships during his time as a player and manager. He now is a Yankee analyst for the YES Network.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.