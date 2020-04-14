Cowboy Hoops Notebook: OSU's 2020 Class is Full...Right?

STILLWATER -- Monday night's commitment of four-star guard Donovan Williams was the highlight of this no-sports quarantine for Oklahoma State fans.

Williams is a 6-5, 190-pound shooting guard out of Lincoln (NE) North Star and he averaged 28.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game during his senior season.

His commitment marked the sixth commitment of the 2020 class as he joined Cade Cunningham, Rondel Walker, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Montreal Pena and grad transfer Ferron Flavors Jr. It also filled the last remaining scholarship spot in the class.

Does that mean that the class is full and that no one else is coming? As of right now, yes. But as we reported earlier last week, it's possible that Pena might not qualify academically, so it's a situation that needs to be followed throughout the spring signing period, which is set to begin on April 15.

There has been a rather interesting development over the past few days and no one can really make heads or tails of it. In an Instagram live a few days ago that included 2020 five-stars Cade Cunningham and Greg Brown, Brown's father mentioned a possible reunion of the former AAU teammates.

“I love watching you play. Maybe at some point in time I can convince smackback here to let you throw him some lobs, you feel me? You know what I’m saying?”

He would later add, “Believe it or not, me and you [Cade] are on the same page,” to which Cunningham replied quickly with “Not on the live, not on the live, not on the live.”

A rather interesting exchange for someone Oklahoma State isn't supposedly in the mix for.

Brown is a 6-9, 195-pound forward out of Vandegrift in Austin, TX and is ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2020 class. He's being projected to stay with the hometown team, Texas, and that's probably a safe bet. His commitment announcement is set for 10 days, but it's fun to think about the 'what if' with Brown and Cunningham.

The two, along with Rondel Walker and Montreal Pena, were teammates on the AAU team Texas Titans and the duo of Brown and Cunningham were ELECTRIC. They combined for 18.7 and 23.8 points respectively, with Cunningham dishing out 103 assists in just 18 games last summer.

The two were also set to play together at the 2020 McDonald's All-American game in Houston.

Knowing how Boynton and Co. recruit, I wouldn't doubt for a second that they'll continue to recruit the 2020 class until that last signature has been accepted and approved.