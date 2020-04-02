Cowboy Hoops Recruiting: A Look Ahead at 2021

STILLWATER -- There's no much that Mike Boynton and Co. can do recruiting-wise with the extension of the in-person dead period until May 31 other than phone calls, text messages, emails, and social media exchanges.

In terms of the 2020 class, Boynton and Co. are all but finished as they have one remaining spot left in the class and it appears to be down to a two man race: guard Donovan Williams and forward JT Thor.

It's going to be fun and interesting to watch that play out over the next few weeks, but we're going to use this time to take a look ahead at the 2021 class.

There are currently 23 reported offers out in the '21 class, with four coming from Oklahoma. Boynton has shown that he loves to recruit Oklahoma, as well as showing that he can do so successfully.

He landed the No. 1 and No. 3 overall OK prospects in 2019 in Kalib and Keylan Boone, and landed the No. 2 overall OK prospect in Rondel Walker in the 2020 class. He also had Oklahoma State in the final list to land Bryce Thompson, the No. 1 OK prospect and the No. 15 national prospect.

Out of those four, two have already committed to other schools: Bijan Cortes to OU and Jaxson Robinson to Texas A & M. That leaves Trey Alexander, a talented shooting guard out of Heritage Hall in OKC and small forward Matt Stone out of Kingfisher.

There are also three offers out of Texas, an Oklahoma State hotbed: point guard Wade Taylor out of Lancaster, TX, center Daimion Collins out of Atlanta, TX and Manny Obaski out of Allen, TX.

Collins plays on Team Griffin, an AAU team based out of Oklahoma, and is someone I fully expect Boynton and Co. to pursue heavily.

Boynton and Co. have also offered the No. 25 player in the 2021 class, four-star guard Langston Love, a teammate of Montverde Academy star and current Oklahoma State signee Cade Cunningham.

With it being so far out from the first 2021 signing day in November, I would expect the Oklahoma and Texas numbers, as well as the overall offers number to go up once the 2020 class is complete.