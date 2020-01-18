Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboys Come up Short Late, Fall to No. 2 Baylor 75-68

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- In what could be described as they're best effort of the season, Oklahoma State came up short late against No. 2 Baylor as they lose 75-68.

With the loss, Oklahoma State drops to 9-8 on the season and 0-5 in Big 12 play.

"I don't want to ignore the obvious, right? Losing's not fun; it's hard, it's uncomfortable and nobody wants to lose," said head coach Mike Boynton on the Cowboy Radio Network. "So, I don't want to be unfair to our fans and tell them they should accept losing, but I'm as proud of my team today as I have been at any point this season because of the way we played and we're close."

Despite the loss, this game could easily be described as one of the best performances of the season for the Pokes. The Cowboys were hot for most of the game as they shot 41 percent from the floor and seemed to have got their mojo back as they shot 42 percent from 3-point range. At one point in the second half, Oklahoma State jumped out to a 12-point lead, they're largest lead of the game.

The Cowboys also out rebounded Baylor 37-30.

"Our kids did exactly what we asked them to do for 40 minutes today and put ourselves in a position to get a win over what I think is a team that's playing the best in the country right now," said coach Boynton on the Cowboy Radio Network. "They answered, which is what good teams do and they made some key plays late to give themselves an opportunity to get another road win, but two weeks ago when we started league play, we weren't playing very good basketball. Two weeks later, we're on the verge of getting this thing right where we need it to be so we can build on the progression that's been made so far."

The Pokes held a lead for most of the game, all the way until the 8:43 mark in the second half with Baylor went up 53-51.Even from that point, Oklahoma State kept it close and even took the lead back at one point.

Up to this game, Baylor had only trailed in 6 percent of their games this season.

The game went all the way down to the wire with Oklahoma State having a chance to win it at the end, but a turnover by Yor Anei put Baylor back at the free throw line and the Bears were able to get back up to a seven point lead.

But there's no doubt that Baylor is one of, if not the best team in the country. From the 14:58 mark to the 8:43 mark in the second half, the Bears went on a 20-6 run to take the lead away from the Pokes. Turnovers were also detrimental for the Pokes as they turned it over 15 times.

Senior Cameron McGriff led the way for the Pokes in the first half as the scored 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 from 3-point range.

But it was point guard Isaac Likekele that was the Pokes' biggest catalyst. Likekele seemed to be close to being back to full strength on Wednesday against Texas, but he was fully back today against Baylor. Likekele finished the game with 16 points, hauled in nine rebounds, dished out five assists and have four steals. This was his best performance since the Syracuse game back in November.

Oklahoma State is back in action this coming Tuesday, Jan. 21 as they travel up to Ames, IA to faces the Cyclones. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Expectations from OC Kasey Dunn Calling Plays

New offensive coordinator and play caller Kasey Dunn should add some variety and surprise to the Oklahoma State offense.

Robert Allen

by

scottsdalepoke

Motivation by the Pine Sparks Pokes, but not Enough

Oklahoma State loses to Baylor and sees some improved performances from Cam McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa

Robert Allen

Report: Todd Monken Hired as Georgia Offensive Coordinator

The Oklahoma State/Todd Monken dream is over as he's been hired as the Georgia offensive coordinator.

Zach Lancaster

by

scottsdalepoke

Cowboys Dominate WVU 37-9

Oklahoma State wrestling beats up on West Virginia 37-9

Robert Allen

Thanks to a Listener, Here's Your Comparison 2010 to 2019

A look at the numbers and the comparisons to what is returning for Oklahoma State next season

Robert Allen

Cowboys to Host No. 2 Baylor

Oklahoma State has a difficult task ahead of them as they're set to host the No. 2 Baylor Bears on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Zach Lancaster

Five Factors in Oklahoma State's 76-64 Home Loss to Texas

We take a look at five factors, good and bad, that went into Oklahoma State's 76-64 loss loss to Texas in Stillwater.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Cowboy Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

Oklahoma State cowboy linebacker Kevin Henry has entered the transfer portal. He makes the fifth scholarship player to enter this season.

Zach Lancaster

by

scottsdalepoke

Football in Full Swing, Gundy Speaking to OFBCA, and Junior Days

Off-season conditioning has started, Mike Gundy is out speaking to high school coaches, and recruiting with Oklahoma State football.

Robert Allen

Mike Gundy and Coaches Film Room: Live Thread

We're doing a live thread of ESPN's Coaches Film Room and Mike Gundy, just like we would for an Oklahoma State game day thread.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster