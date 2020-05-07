Oklahoma State Announces Home-And-Home With ORU

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State basketball has added another non-conference game to the upcoming season. The program announced on Thursday that they've scheduled a home-and-home with in-state foe ORU.

The Cowboys get the first end of the series in Stillwater on Nov. 28, with the Pokes traveling to Tulsa and the Mabee Center on a yet-to-be-announced date in the 2021-22. It'll mark the first appearance in the Mabee Center for OSU since Jan. 29, 1997.

Tipoff times and television information has yet to be announced for either match up.

This series will mark meetings No. 23 and No. 24 between the Cowboys and Golden Eagles as the Pokes hold an all-time series lead of 17-5, including an impressive 11-1 all-time mark in Gallagher-Iba.

The Cowboys have faced ORU twice during the Mike Boynton era and have won both. The first match up was a blowout for the Pokes, 91-48 in Stillwater on Nov. 16, 2018, but the second game was much closer as the Pokes held on for an 80-75 win on Nov. 6, 2019.

It should be a fun game to watch as ORU is coming off an impressive offensive season where they ranked No. 10 in the country in scoring with 80.2 points per game, while Oklahoma State is returning an impressive squad and adding the No. 4 signing class in the country that includes the No. 1 overall prospect in Cade Cunningham.

The Cowboys also have two former ORU head coaches on staff in assistant Scott Sutton and special assistant Barry Hinson. Both Sutton and Hinson had solid careers in Tulsa.

Oklahoma State has a good portion of their non-conference scheduled completed as they'll open the season against Green Bay in Stillwater on Nov. 10, they'll play in the Charleston Classic on Nov. 19-22, Louisville in the Armed Forces Classic at Camp Lejeune, a United States military training facility in Jacksonville, NC, Virginia Tech at the Chesapeake Energy Arena and at Wichita State on Dec. 12. They're also set to face Marquette in Milwaukee, WI in the upcoming Big-East-Big 12 Battle.