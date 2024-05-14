OSU Walk-On Transfer Commits to Coastal Carolina
Another Oklahoma State transfer has found his new home on the East Coast.
OSU transfer guard Naz Brown announced Tuesday on social media that he is committed to Coastal Carolina. Brown spent two seasons as a walk-on at OSU and never made his way into a regular rotation.
Last season, Brown never saw the floor and played exclusively as the scout team point guard, taking a redshirt year. Given OSU’s struggles throughout the season, it might have made sense for coach Mike Boynton to give Brown an opportunity after allowing him to play for limited minutes as a freshman.
In that freshman season, Brown made 10 appearances for the Cowboys but never played more than four minutes in a game. Some of his most meaningful minutes came in OSU’s 71-68 win against Texas Tech, where he played two minutes, but it was some of his only minutes when the game was not yet decided. Late in the first half, he assisted Moussa Cisse on a layup.
Brown finished his OSU career with two points, three rebounds and three assists. Although he never found a way to consistently contribute in Stillwater, moving to a smaller school could be exactly what he needs.
Coastal Carolina finished last season 9-22 and has struggled to make any noise since moving to the Sun Belt in 2016. Although the program has had three seasons with a winning record in that span, it has not made an NCAA Tournament appearance since it was in the Big South in the 2014-15 season.
Still, Brown should have a much better opportunity to contribute at Coastal Carolina, and he is poised to have his best college season yet.
