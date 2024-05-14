Former OSU Player, Coaching Candidate Hired as Green Bay HC
One of Oklahoma State’s own is getting his first head-coaching gig in the Horizon League.
Green Bay is hiring Doug Gottlieb as its next head coach, according to a report from Jeff Goodman. Green Bay’s previous head coach, Sundance Wicks, left this offseason for Wyoming, opening the door for Gottlieb’s first official coaching position.
Last season, Gottlieb served as a consultant to Mike Boynton and the Cowboys last season but was unable to persuade Chad Weiberg to hire him. Although he was not in the running for the job after Boynton’s firing this year, he had a strong case in 2017.
After Brad Underwood left OSU for Illinois, the Cowboys began an unexpected coaching search, eventually landing on Mike Boynton. However, Gottlieb’s campaign of “Bring Doug Home” was popular among the fanbase and led to many fans being critical of the Cowboys’ decision to go a different direction.
Gottlieb has limited coaching experience, coaching Team USA a couple of times at the Maccabiah Games and leading them to a gold medal in 2017. He has spent much of his time since playing as a broadcaster, including the host of The Doug Gottlieb Show on Fox Sports Radio.
Before going into media, Gottlieb was an impact player in his college career. He began his career at Notre Dame before making his way to OSU for his final three seasons.
As the starting point guard under Eddie Sutton, Gottlieb averaged 5.2 points, 8.2 assists and 1.5 steals across 94 games with the Cowboys. Playing alongside OSU greats such as Desmond Mason, Gottlieb helped the team to three NCAA Tournaments and an Elite Eight appearance in his final season in 2000.
As OSU’s all-time leader in assists, Gottlieb’s impact in Stillwater is still notable more than two decades since he last played in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Now, he will attempt to make an impact in the coaching game in Green Bay.
