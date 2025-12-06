GCU Is The Next Step In A Historic Cowboy Season

Oklahoma State basketball is chasing history.

The Cowboys are on a blazing hot start as they are 8-0 on the season. The next opponent standing in their way is the GCU Lopes on Saturday night. The Lopes could be a trap game for Oklahoma State as the Pokes have a more formidable opponent next week in Oklahoma.

GCU has beaten a Big 12 opponent already this season as they took down Utah 68-58 on Nov. 25. Oklahoma State will have to make sure they don’t underperform, or their hot streak could come to an end.

GCU guard Jaden Henley will be the biggest problem for the Cowboys. Henley is averaging 18 points per game along with about two steals per game. The Cowboys will have to use their offensive firepower to blow past this Lopes squad, which only averages 73.6 points a game compared to the Cowboys' 92.3.

If the Cowboys are able to take care of business, they will be one step closer to the best start for Oklahoma State basketball in history. OSU’s best start in program history is an impressive 11-0 start, and with each game, this year’s Cowboys look like they’ll smash that record.

Oklahoma State has been climbing the ranks and has game after game proven that they are to be taken seriously this season. In the latest ESPN bracketology, Oklahoma State has jumped up to one of the last four byes. This is a huge jump from a team that wasn’t even considered a tournament team at the beginning of the season.

Not only are the Cowboys considered a tournament team, but they received 12 AP votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Week after week, Steve Lutz’s squad continues to prove that they are the real deal and could prove to be one of the best OSU teams of all time.

Oklahoma State’s real test will begin in January when Big 12 play starts against No. 19 Texas Tech. Conference play will be make-or-break time for the Cowboys, and they’ll need all the momentum they can muster up beforehand.

The Cowboys can be excited for what is to come in this exciting season, but they can’t look past tonight. It might not seem like the biggest game of the year, but GCU is the next building block in a season that could go down in history as one of the best of all time for the Pokes.