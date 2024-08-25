Report: Cowboy Basketball Signs Serbian Big Andrija Vukovic
Oklahoma State has added more size to bolster next season’s roster.
On Sunday, Jon Chepkevich of Draft Express reported that Serbian big man Andrija Vukovic has signed with the Cowboys. He will make his college basketball debut next season as coach Steve Lutz begins his first year with OSU.
Last season in Serbia, Vukovic averaged 6.1 points in 13 minutes per game across 22 contests. He scored in double figures three times, including a 24-point outing in February, during which he shot 9-of-10.
He will look to be an inside threat for the Pokes offensively. His outside shooting is a work in progress, albeit he made four of his six attempts last season. However, his free-throw shooting could be a point of emphasis for him, as he shot 26-of-46 from the line.
At 6 feet 11 inches, Vukovic adds another interior presence that will help the Cowboys compete in the Big 12. He is the latest addition for Lutz, who has had to spend the offseason rebuilding a roster in Stillwater after many of last season’s contributors entered the transfer portal following Mike Boynton’s firing.
Much like the team itself, Vukovic enters next season as a relative unknown regarding how he will play college basketball and its premier conference. Earlier this summer, Vukovic signed with Wisconsin, but it appears he will spend next season in Stillwater.
With so many new players on the roster for next season, along with a new coaching staff, the Cowboys will be in a tough spot in the Big 12. Projected to be one of the worst teams in the league, OSU will need to pull some upsets and have a good nonconference slate to make the NCAA Tournament.
READ MORE: OSU Football: South Dakota State Players to Watch in Season Opener
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.