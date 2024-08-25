OSU Football: South Dakota State Players to Watch in Season Opener
Oklahoma State's season kicks off in less than a week, and the Cowboys will be on high alert for an upset.
The 2024 college football season officially began on Saturday with Week 0, featuring four games with FBS teams, including Georgia Tech’s upset of No. 10 Florida State in Ireland. OSU will begin its quest for a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff spot on Saturday when it hosts South Dakota State in Stillwater for an afternoon kickoff.
Last season, SDSU completed an undefeated season and won its second straight FCS national championship. The team will enter Boone Pickens Stadium on a 29-game winning streak, with its last loss coming to Iowa in the 2022 season opener.
Three Jackrabbits to watch:
QB Mark Gronowski
Coming into the 2024 season, Gronowski is widely viewed as the best player in the FCS. In 2023, he won the Walter Payton Award, which is the FCS’ offensive player of the year.
Last season, he threw for 3,058 yards and 29 touchdowns while throwing only five interceptions. He also had seven games with at least 200 passing yards despite not being a high-volume passer. Completing 68% of his passes, Gronowski would have been in the top 15 in the FBS.
Gronowski is also a threat with his legs, going for 402 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground last season.
LB Adam Bock
One of the anchors of the Jackrabbits’ stout defense, Bock is the team’s leading returner in tackles, making 65 last season. Entering his sixth season, Bock has been one of the most consistent players throughout his team’s run.
He could be a tough player for the Cowboys to deal with, and his performance could be an x-factor as his team looks to slow Ollie Gordon.
S Tucker Large
A star in the secondary for the Jackrabbits, Large is looking to build off his impressive 2023 season. He had four interceptions last season, including a pick-six. He also defended a total of 13 passes and made 49 tackles.
Large’s impact goes beyond his defense, as he is an electric returner. Large returned 21 punts, getting 396 return yards and a touchdown.
Considering the Jackrabbits have a disciplined group filled with players ready to make a statement, the Cowboys’ veteran unit should be prepared for a fight in Week 1.
