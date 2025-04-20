Revamped Cowboys Roster Will Feature Big Man Ben Ahmed
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have been torching the transfer portal this season. The Pokes are on track to look like a completely different basketball team when the 2026 season gets underway. The Pokes added some serious firepower on the perimeter, but they were still needing a true inside presence. They could have just what the doctor ordered in incoming freshman Benjamin Ahmed.
The 6-foot-9, 300 pound Ahmed is a monster in the paint and is going to be a true inside force for the Cowboys next season. The four-star big man has a 7-foot-3 wingspan and gives O-State a much needed option on the frontline. Ahmed sit down with OK State on SI to talk about his early success and his future with the Cowboys.
You had a spectacular prep career and secured a couple of national championships. What was the experience like ending as arguably the greatest athlete to ever play at Putnam Science?
"My experience there was great, winning comes with a lot of accolades, and I think all the records just came with me wanting to win. Wanted to leave with a big one, and after losing in the championship last year, I think I left this year in the right way."
You committed early to Miami, what made you decide to instead go with Oklahoma State?
"My coach retired during the season, and I decided I needed a new home, seeing what OSU does with their bigs and comparing my game to Abou [Ousmane], I felt like this was the right place."
The Cowboys loaded up on guards from the portal, do you feel you can come in and give quality minutes as a freshman?
"The goal is always to come in and help the team win in any possible way I can, and I'm not trying to overthink the minutes, but I think it’s every players goal to want to always be on the floor playing, and if my team needs me to do that I will be ready to do that."
What are your goals coming into your first season as a Cowboy?
"I just want to make an immediate impact to my team in any positive way,. Everyone’s coming in with the same goal, which is to win, and we just gotta work hard to do that."